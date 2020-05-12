Mohammad Kaif Applauds 'Amma' Who is Still Selling Idlis for Re 1 Despite Lockdown

Every day social media is littered with posts about the poor suffering and finding it hard to manage two square meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic, especially given that prices of things are also skyrocketing. However, K Kamalathal is an 85-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu who has not let the situation affect her idli business.

Known as the ‘Idli Amma’ she has been running her business for the last 30 years and is famous for serving idlis for Re 1.

She does not want the poor to go hungry and has not hiked up the prices despite the losses incurred.

According to a report on India Today, she has been having difficulties since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. She said migrant workers are coming in and helping too. A number of people have started sending in raw material to ensure she can continue to sell the food for Re 1.

K Kamalathal ji, an 85-year-old woman, from Tamil Nadu who is selling idlis for just ₹1 for the last 30 years. Even in the lockdown, despite the losses, she says, “Many migrant labourers are stuck here.”

Her selfless service is an inspiration !🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jtH1TQRiU0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 11, 2020

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

She said, 15 years ago, she raised the idli price to Rs 1 from the initial 50 paise in view of the ever-increasing price of the ingredients.



"Profits are not my priority but feeding the people is what drives me to work," she told India Today.