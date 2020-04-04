BUZZ

Mohammad Kaif Gives a 'Handy' Tip to Avoid Catching Coronavirus With Natwest Series Clip

Kaif posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, 'Good hands ensure you catch the ball. But clean hands ensure you don't catch the virus'.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stressed upon cleaning hands frequently amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Kaif posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, "Good hands ensure you catch the ball. But clean hands ensure you don't catch the virus".

In the throwback video, the 39-year-old can be seen diving and taking a spectacular catch during the match against England in the 2002 Natwest Series.

Since being shared the video has been viewed over 63 thousand times and has garnered over 14 thousand likes. A number of Mohammad Kaif's fans took to the comment section to praise the cricketer. Here's how they reacted:

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), one has to regularly wash hands to protect himself/herself against the coronavirus. People must wash their hands with soap and water before drying them thoroughly or use an alcohol-based hand rub/sanitizer if they do not have immediate access to soap and water, WHO added.

Earlier, the cricketer posted a video urging people to practice social distancing and stay indoors to help restrict the spread of COVID-19. Kaif also welcomed the 21-day lockdown announced by the government. "Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice," Kaif wrote along with the video message that he shared on twitter.

Next Story

