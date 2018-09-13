GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mohammad Kaif has an Epic Reply to a Troll Who Asked Him Whether He is Related to Katrina

Mohammad Kaif has an interesting take on the Kaif-connection he shares with actress Katrina Kaif.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's identity has been a media rage since the mid-2000s, with several reports coming out with their own tales surrounding the actress.

One of the many rumours surrounding her name was that Katrina is in some way related to cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

So when Kaif hosted #AskKaif session on Twitter, fans asked the cricketer regarding his opinion on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But then, of course, someone decided to ask him about the Kaif connection he shares with the actress.

The cricketer, of course, decided to clear the air once and for all. And no, guys, he is happily married and not related to Katrina Kaif in any way.





Many of his fans taking note of every syllable, wondered what exactly he meant by the tweet.

 

POSSIBILITY MAINTAINED?











INTERESTING CONNECTION





AND FINALLY SOME ANSWERS









Katrina, whose real name is Katrina Turquotte, has an English mother and a Kashmiri father. According to Ayesha Shroff, the producer of Katrina's first film 'Boom', her original surname was too hard to pronounce, so they decided to call her Katrina Kazi. But ultimately decided on Katrina Kaif because Mohammad Kaif was in form back then.

Got your answers now, we hope.
