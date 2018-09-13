Mohammad Kaif has an Epic Reply to a Troll Who Asked Him Whether He is Related to Katrina



Sir are you related to Katrina Kaif ? If not, then do you think there’s a chance in the future ? ;) #AskKaif

— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 13, 2018



Not related yet :) Baaki, already happily married . But heard an interesting story of how Katrina got her surname Kaif, according to that story it has a connection with my name https://t.co/WdmVwaqsIL



— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 13, 2018





YET... aage koi gunjaes hai related hone ki :D



— Shalu (@shalu79) September 13, 2018





Did anyone notice the "yet" in his response??

— Milap Barmecha (@Milap_Barmecha) September 13, 2018



Yeah Bhaji given the name as he is a common friend. But what about " Not related yet" means there is a chance in future. Right.



— Ejaj Shaikh (@ejajshkh) September 13, 2018





"Yet" ? Sir, apko wife ko tag karna padega. Iraade thik nahi lag rahe aapke. **kiding** 😉

— Seemanshu (@Seemanshut) September 13, 2018



Raakhi bhi bandhwa sakte hai Sir 😉😉



— Funkmeister (@GormintChorHai) September 13, 2018





— Rakesh Lenka (@rakesh_lenka) September 13, 2018



— happy singh (@_khalnayakhumai) September 13, 2018





For all those who are wondering what he meant :) pic.twitter.com/2ObWVF6Jsn

— Khamman Ghani (@Ajeeb_n_garib) September 13, 2018

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's identity has been a media rage since the mid-2000s, with several reports coming out with their own tales surrounding the actress.One of the many rumours surrounding her name was that Katrina is in some way related to cricketer Mohammad Kaif.So when Kaif hosted #AskKaif session on Twitter, fans asked the cricketer regarding his opinion on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But then, of course, someone decided to ask him about the Kaif connection he shares with the actress.The cricketer, of course, decided to clear the air once and for all. And no, guys, he is happily married and not related to Katrina Kaif in any way.Many of his fans taking note of every syllable, wondered what exactly he meant by the tweet.Katrina, whose real name is Katrina Turquotte, has an English mother and a Kashmiri father. According to Ayesha Shroff, the producer of Katrina's first film 'Boom', her original surname was too hard to pronounce, so they decided to call her Katrina Kazi. But ultimately decided on Katrina Kaif because Mohammad Kaif was in form back then.Got your answers now, we hope.