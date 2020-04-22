BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mohammad Kaif's Witty Birthday Wish for Wife Pooja Leaves Cricket Fans in Splits

Image credits: @MohammadKaif / Twitter.

Image credits: @MohammadKaif / Twitter.

Kaif keeping it funny yet classy.

Share this:

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday penned a witty birthday note for his wife Pooja.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kaif shared a photo with his wife which he captioned: “Happy birthday, partner Bataayein, aaj dinner ke liye kahan le jaaun? (Tell me, where should I take you out for dinner?)”

The hilarious remark comes at a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the same in order to curb the widespread of the novel coronavirus.

The much-in-love couple can be seen posing for the camera as the former cricketer is holding her from the back. From the looks of it, one can say that the picture was clicked outside a cafe or a restaurant.

The tweet which has been liked over 16 thousand times also had former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan comment on it. He wrote, “Birthday wishes to bhabhi ji”.

While the majority of the comments on the tweet are that of wishing Pooja on her birthday, some people did understand and appreciated Kaif’s wit in the post.

A user said, “Dinner ki isliye puchh rhe ho kyunki baahar jaana mana hai (You are asking for dinner, because one cannot go out) Well played kaif (sic).”

Another person said, “Kitchen...zyada se zyada dining hall may be, (sic)”

Some other reactions included:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres