Mohammad Kaif's Witty Birthday Wish for Wife Pooja Leaves Cricket Fans in Splits

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday penned a witty birthday note for his wife Pooja.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kaif shared a photo with his wife which he captioned: “Happy birthday, partner Bataayein, aaj dinner ke liye kahan le jaaun? (Tell me, where should I take you out for dinner?)”

The hilarious remark comes at a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the same in order to curb the widespread of the novel coronavirus.

The much-in-love couple can be seen posing for the camera as the former cricketer is holding her from the back. From the looks of it, one can say that the picture was clicked outside a cafe or a restaurant.

Happy birthday, partner!



The tweet which has been liked over 16 thousand times also had former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan comment on it. He wrote, “Birthday wishes to bhabhi ji”.

While the majority of the comments on the tweet are that of wishing Pooja on her birthday, some people did understand and appreciated Kaif’s wit in the post.

A user said, “Dinner ki isliye puchh rhe ho kyunki baahar jaana mana hai (You are asking for dinner, because one cannot go out) Well played kaif (sic).”

Another person said, “Kitchen...zyada se zyada dining hall may be, (sic)”

