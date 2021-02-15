News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Mohammed Siraj's Heartwarming Reaction to Ashwin's Sublime Ton Against England Goes Viral
3-MIN READ

Mohammed Siraj's Heartwarming Reaction to Ashwin's Sublime Ton Against England Goes Viral

Hotstar / Twitter.

Hotstar / Twitter.

Mohammed Siraj was on the non-striker's end when Ravichandran Ashwin brought up his glorious century against England on Monday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

No, Mohammed Siraj didn't slam a century nor did he score the winning runs. The tailender was simply hyping up his partner on the crease who had just smashed a stunning ton against England on Monday.

After securing a fifer in England's first innings that reduced the guests to 134, Ravichandran Ashwin along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended the lead over England on Monday as half the home side was back in the pavilion at a score of 86/5 after Ajinkya Rahane's departure.

Ashwin's heroics helped India set up an uphill target of 482 for England to chase.

But all eyes were glued onto the screens when Ashwin was batting at 99. The spinner brought the much-deserved century with a boundary as celebrations at the stadium and online began.

There was someone else cheering for Ashwin too. It was the non-striker batsman Siraj who broke into celebrations and punched the air twice to appreciate what he had just witnessed.

The special moment was caught on camera and cricket fans hailed Siraj's genuine joy at seeing his teammate reach the milestone.

Earlier last month, Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were both in the race for their historic maiden Test fifer on the fourth day of the final Test at Gabba against Australia as the duo ran through the entire Aussie batting order with an exception of David Warner's wicket scalped by Washington Sundar.

With only one wicket to go to end Australia's second innings, Siraj eventually ended up picking his first five-wicket haul in the Tests when tailender Josh Hazlewood chipped one of the deliveries to the third man region. Thakur, who had four wickets in his kitty in the second innings of Australia, was stationed at the position and pouched the catch comfortably before breaking into celebrations.

While Thakur finished the business with 4-61, Siraj's impressive bowling figures at the Gabba read 5-73.

As Siraj lead the team off the field by raising the cherry to the crowd, the memorable moment for the youngster was made even more special by Thakur who was seen following him with a beaming smile on his face.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...