Moira Rose, is That You? Crow Nailing the 'Catwalk' is Internet's Favourite Showstopper
Moira Rose, is That You? Crow Nailing the 'Catwalk' is Internet’s Favourite Showstopper

Video grab of crow doing the 'catwalk'. (Credit: Twitter)

The hilarious video of the elegant crow is winning hearts all over the internet while some are comparing its ‘crow-walk’ to a supermodel’s catwalk.

Goofy videos of animals doing funny things unknowingly work therapy for many or puts you in a good mood if one is having a stressful day. One such video is leaving the internet in splits for all the right reasons. A 10-second video has gone viral on social media, making netizens laugh as it features a crow walking with style on a railing. The hilarious video of the elegant crow is winning hearts all over the internet while some are comparing its ‘crow-walk’ to a supermodel’s catwalk.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on March 23 with a caption, “I am limited edition with an attitude."

The crow can be seen walking like a model on the railing of a building.

It has amassed more than 85,000 views, over6500 likes and has been retweeted above 850 times. It attracted a lot of comical comments as netizens were laughing their heart out after seeing the clip.

A woman commented calling it a ‘swag catwalk’ and wrote the crow is going to give the top models a run for their money.

Some of the witty comments read that the crow might have been a model in a past life.

A user termed the funny walk as ‘crowwalk.’

A user wrote the crow was practising for ‘Miss World Wildlife champion.’

A person wrote it was ‘ramp model reborn.’

Another person called it ‘Miss Black beauty’s catwalk.’

A comment read the crow would be the next Miss World contestant.

first published:March 26, 2021, 20:17 IST