Moira Rose, is That You? Crow Nailing the 'Catwalk' is Internet’s Favourite Showstopper

Goofy videos of animals doing funny things unknowingly work therapy for many or puts you in a good mood if one is having a stressful day. One such video is leaving the internet in splits for all the right reasons. A 10-second video has gone viral on social media, making netizens laugh as it features a crow walking with style on a railing. The hilarious video of the elegant crow is winning hearts all over the internet while some are comparing its ‘crow-walk’ to a supermodel’s catwalk.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on March 23 with a caption, “I am limited edition with an attitude."

The crow can be seen walking like a model on the railing of a building.

I am limited edition with an attitude pic.twitter.com/KIReTSEJtt— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 23, 2021

It has amassed more than 85,000 views, over6500 likes and has been retweeted above 850 times. It attracted a lot of comical comments as netizens were laughing their heart out after seeing the clip.

A woman commented calling it a ‘swag catwalk’ and wrote the crow is going to give the top models a run for their money.

Wow..What a swag catwalk..This crow is going to give the top models a run for their money. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) March 23, 2021

Some of the witty comments read that the crow might have been a model in a past life.

She must be a model in past life.. somethings never change— Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) March 23, 2021

Must be a top model in it's previous birth — Kiran (@Kjeet978) March 23, 2021

A user termed the funny walk as ‘crowwalk.’

That's crowwalk,— Linus Life Sciences (@LifeLinus) March 25, 2021

A user wrote the crow was practising for ‘Miss World Wildlife champion.’

Miss World Wildlife champion practice— Dr.Banothu Naresh.M.Com.M.Th.ML.FDR.PhD (@DrBanothu) March 23, 2021

A person wrote it was ‘ramp model reborn.’

A ramp model reborn — rkm (@raj4linux) March 24, 2021

Another person called it ‘Miss Black beauty’s catwalk.’

Miss Black Beauty's Catwalk.— ಪ್ರವೀಣ್.ರು.ವೆಂ. (@PraveenRV9) March 24, 2021

A comment read the crow would be the next Miss World contestant.