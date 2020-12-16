Moldovian Rising Instagram Star Stabs Mother, Rips Heart Out in Brutal Murder Over Argument

A Moldovan medical student, Anna Leikovic, who was also a wannabe Instagram star, has allegedly killed her own mother with a kitchen knife and ripped out her heart while she was still alive. The reported assailant then dug out her mother’s lung and intestines, wiped all the blood off, took a shower and then went out with her boyfriend.

The chilling incident has been reported by local newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. Anna (21) reportedly went through the horrific ordeal after her mother Praskovya Leikovic (40) found out that she had become addicted to drugs. Praskovya asked her to visit a drug deaddiction centre which angered Anna and led to the incident. The girl stabbed her mother multiple times and when Praskovya was dying out slowly, she cut a straight line on her mother’s body to dig out her heart. The daughter then went on to carve out her innards.

The newspaper cited the police statement to reveal that Anna has been suspected of all the crime and there is no other suspect. It added, “It is hard to believe but she cut out the heart in the most literal sense of the word.” According to the report, the mother was in Germany for work and had recently returned. Upon arrival, she noticed that the daughter was on drugs. She had arranged for Anna to be admitted to a rehab. A dialogue about whether she should go for treatment or not resulted in a heated debate, leading to the daughter stabbing her. It is being reported that her boyfriend is also a drug addict. However, the murder seems to have been not influenced by anyone else.

Anna’s uncle Vladimir denied that she had been put in rehab and said, “This was a very good family,” adding that Praskovya loved her daughter very much and used to spend as much time with her as she could. “It took two hours for the police to tell me Anna is the main suspect. I could not even imagine this,” the uncle added.

Anna also kept a high and polished profile on social media. With over 9000 followers on Instagram, her online presence could not have warned any of her followers about her other side. It is being reported that when Anna was produced in the court, she immediately laid back on the bench and was captured cleaning her nails. Later, when media persons asked her whether she had committed the crime, she simply laughed and said, “Goodbye”.

A police spokesperson told the paper, “The detainee is the main suspect. There is no likelihood of other suspects.” An update to the report confirmed that the suspect was charged with committing the murder of her mother.