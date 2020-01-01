Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mom Accidentally Takes Selfie Instead of Recording Daughter's Wedding Proposal

A future mother-in-law tasked with making a phone recording of her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter apparently missed the moment.

Associated Press

Updated:January 1, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Mom Accidentally Takes Selfie Instead of Recording Daughter's Wedding Proposal
Source: Flickr/ Matt

A future mother-in-law tasked with making a phone recording of her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter apparently missed the moment.

She ended up recording a selfie on her reaction to what she was seeing.

KOB-TV reports Susan Griego somehow took a selfie video of herself watching Benjamin Steele Bacon proposed to her daughter. She did capture the moment Bacon popped the question to Amber Griego by the penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque Biopark.

The couple said the selfie video made the proposal more memorable.

“People have asked about it. I feel like that’s kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random,” Amber Griego said. “It’s the perfect start to this.”

Her mother admitted she’s probably “not very good at photography.”

