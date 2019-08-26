Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mom 'Cuts' Off Her Finger to Prank Sons, Internet Impressed

The woman’s sons are seen screaming in panic and rushing to her help as she pretends to have cut off a finger while chopping off carrots.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Mom 'Cuts' Off Her Finger to Prank Sons, Internet Impressed
Image credit: Twitter
A video of a woman playing an elaborate prank to get back at her two prankster sons has gone viral on social media.

The woman’s sons are seen screaming in panic and rushing to her help as she pretends to have cut off a finger while chopping off carrots.

The woman, who was identified as Felicity Kane, is seen making the severed “finger” out of a carrot and then smearing the chopping board with fake blood.

She then executes the prank by screaming at her two sons to call for help. The boys seem to be overwhelmed by the situation and do everything to help their mother.

However, they eventually realize they have been set up by their mother who bursts into laughter at the end of the prank.

Kane and her two boys , Harrison and Finlay, have been playing pranks on each other for quite some time now and posting them on social media sites.

“The boys and I have a big love for pranking each other, making each other laugh and being everyday silly,” she told Storyful.

The finger-chopping prank was apparently Kane’s attempt to turn the tables on Harrison and Finlay who are “usually playing pranking their mom,” according to Storyful.

Here is how netizens are reacting to the video:

