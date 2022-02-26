'Mom, Dad, I Love You': Soldier's Message to Family Goes Viral Amid Russia-Ukraine War

A soldier’s message to his family has gone viral as Ukraine battles Russian invasion. His heartbreaking and poignant words from the unidentified soldier add on to the tragedy of the violence. “Mom, dad, I love you," the soldier, reportedly Ukrainian, says in the clip, as per NDTV. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the nationality of the soldier. A Twitter user shared it, writing, “A video of a Ukrainian soldier after the shelling appeared on social networks. ‘Mom, Dad, I love you’." It started off a conversation on Twitter on the human cost of war. “Man, I really have zero faith in humanity. This is so heartbreaking," a user tweeted. “War is just a game between politicians, and it is the ordinary people who are in trouble in the end," said another.

A video of a Ukrainian soldier after the shelling appeared on social networks Mom, Dad, I love you." #UkraineRussiaCrisis #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Itz413EhHU — fazil Mir (@Fazilmir900) February 24, 2022

dear boy we pray for you, that you can return to your loved ones as soon as possible! #PrayForPeace https://t.co/eX4ivx4qpX— Isabella (@Isabell00929847) February 24, 2022

innocents fighting each other for the sake of powerful people who won’t move a bit. ah yes https://t.co/loUQRHvWm6— freddie ⚔️ (@freddiemyqueen) February 24, 2022

“It’s heartbreaking to see young men go to war like this, knowing they are putting their life at risk to defend what they believe in … where as politicians just provoke and ridicule," wrote a Twitter user.

It’s heartbreaking to see young men go to war like this ,knowing they are putting their life at risk to defend what they believe in … where as politicians just provoke and ridicule https://t.co/0OUHPEE2wO— Paul Hughes (@paulwh44) February 24, 2022

Why do we have all these governing bodies to mediate peace if we can't stop a war @UN https://t.co/WVmFLuwgcy— கண்ணம்மா (@iThamizhi) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said early Saturday, only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn in the conflict that is now escalating every hour. Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people and forced more than 50,000 to flee.

