Mom Explains How She Made Family Members Ask For Her Baby Girl’s Consent Before Touching Her

It is a common sight for mothers to see their infants being carried around and being hugged and kissed by people. Physical contact is allowed by most mothers as closeness has always been regarded as a gesture of affection. But in today’s time when we are waging war against a global pandemic, is it safe to let anyone and everyone touch your baby?

A similar concern has been raised by a mother from Melbourne. Brittany Baxter is a mother of a two-year-old girl. Brittany in her now viral TikTok video addresses this problem and stresses on the importance of consent when it comes to babies. In the clip that has amassed many views and likes, she shares her anecdotes on how she taught consent to her family with the aid of her baby daughter, who is always the centre of affection and attention.

On one hand, her video is being applauded by many on social media. On the other hand, her video drew negative reactions from those who said that she is too young to understand consent.

Brittany shares in the video that she wants her daughter to grasp the concept of consent and hence, she has started teaching her that at a tender age. Her family members now have to get the child’s approval before proceeding to hug/kiss her or have any other type of physical contact. She also went on to say that although her family has been really supportive of the decision, some have taken their sweet time to accept it.

She added that her daughter’s body does not exist to make anyone feel more comfortable. She went on to say that it’s not her daughter’s fault that the older generation hasn’t taken the time throughout their entire lives to learn how to regulate their emotions so consent doesn’t continue to be ignored

