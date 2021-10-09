CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Mom, I'm Scared': Chilling Texts From Boy During Texas School Shooting Go Viral

Family members wait in line to be reunited with their loved ones at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts after a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, U.S., October 6, 2021. (Credits: REUTERS/Jeremy Lock)

A screenshot of the conversation was recently shared by a CBS reporter, Jason Allen, which sums up the fear that ran among the students after hearing gunshots in the school premises.

A spine-chilling exchange of texts between a mother and her son who was caught up in the school shooting in Texas has gone viral on Twitter. A screenshot of the conversation was recently shared by a CBS reporter, Jason Allen, which sums up the fear that ran among the students after hearing gunshots in the school premises. “Mom, there is a shooting,” “Mom, Help.” These were the messages received in the morning by the mother, Stella Oigo, soon after her son, Trevil, started what he thought, was just another day in school. “Where?” asks Stella. “School. Mom, I am scared.” On being asked if Tervil was safe, he replies, “I don’t know, Mom.” This short conversation was enough to get an insight into how scared the students were.

Jason shared the screenshot, and in the caption, wrote, “Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well.”

Jason further reported that the Oigo family had previously lost a member to gun violence, which “added to the urgency of the moment yesterday.”

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 60,000 likes and multiple netizens, especially parents, expressing their wishes and concern.

“How devastating to get that message from your child and not be able to help. I am relieved he made it out unharmed,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “I am so relieved to see them together.”

Manu users questioned the toppling state of gun laws in the country and demanded a restructuring of the system.

One user wrote, “This cannot be the world we leave behind for our children. We need #GunControl now!”

American political journalist, Mehdi Hasan, also chimed in and wrote, “Every person who votes for an anti-gun-control politician is complicit in this terrorism, which is what it is in the literal sense of that word.”

Some also alleged the existence of corruption in the current state of gun laws in the country. One user wrote, “The overwhelming majority of the country wants gun control, but a few lobbyists don’t, and the filibuster is scared, so instead, we live in a country where students experience this.”

The incident happened when an 18-year-old student, Timothy George Simpkins, pulled out a gun and began shooting during a fight that broke in the classroom. Four people were injured, with, fortunately, no casualties, Reuters reported.

first published:October 09, 2021, 11:31 IST