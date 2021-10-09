'Mom, I'm Scared': Chilling Texts From Boy During Texas School Shooting Go Viral

A spine-chilling exchange of texts between a mother and her son who was caught up in the school shooting in Texas has gone viral on Twitter. A screenshot of the conversation was recently shared by a CBS reporter, Jason Allen, which sums up the fear that ran among the students after hearing gunshots in the school premises. “Mom, there is a shooting,” “Mom, Help.” These were the messages received in the morning by the mother, Stella Oigo, soon after her son, Trevil, started what he thought, was just another day in school. “Where?” asks Stella. “School. Mom, I am scared.” On being asked if Tervil was safe, he replies, “I don’t know, Mom.” This short conversation was enough to get an insight into how scared the students were.

Jason shared the screenshot, and in the caption, wrote, “Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well.”

Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well pic.twitter.com/sS6HxpMW9J— Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 6, 2021

Jason further reported that the Oigo family had previously lost a member to gun violence, which “added to the urgency of the moment yesterday.”

The messages above were between Stella Oigo, and her son Tervil. They lost a family member to gun violence years ago, which added to the urgency of the moment yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YmbyNsXKfM— Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 7, 2021

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 60,000 likes and multiple netizens, especially parents, expressing their wishes and concern.

“How devastating to get that message from your child and not be able to help. I am relieved he made it out unharmed,” wrote one user.

Bless their hearts!! How devastating to get that message from your child & not be able to help! I’m relieved he made it out unharmed.— Cindy Stewart Burlette (@BurletteCindy) October 8, 2021

Another wrote, “I am so relieved to see them together.”

I'm so relieved to see them together. 😞— Saltyknife (@Saltyknife1) October 8, 2021

Manu users questioned the toppling state of gun laws in the country and demanded a restructuring of the system.

One user wrote, “This cannot be the world we leave behind for our children. We need #GunControl now!”

This CANNOT be the world we leave behind for our children. We need #guncontrol now! https://t.co/SYtGxq6ihD— Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) October 6, 2021

American political journalist, Mehdi Hasan, also chimed in and wrote, “Every person who votes for an anti-gun-control politician is complicit in this terrorism, which is what it is in the literal sense of that word.”

Every person who votes for an anti-gun-control politician is complicit in this terrorism, which is what it is in the literal sense of that word. https://t.co/WMBIDw72si— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 6, 2021

Some also alleged the existence of corruption in the current state of gun laws in the country. One user wrote, “The overwhelming majority of the country wants gun control, but a few lobbyists don’t, and the filibuster is scared, so instead, we live in a country where students experience this.”

The overwhelming majority of the country wants gun control, but a few lobbyists don’t and the filibuster is sacred so instead we live in a country where students experience this https://t.co/jVE4js2MEH— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) October 6, 2021

The incident happened when an 18-year-old student, Timothy George Simpkins, pulled out a gun and began shooting during a fight that broke in the classroom. Four people were injured, with, fortunately, no casualties, Reuters reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.