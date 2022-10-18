'Mom is Stealing My Chocolates': Three-year-old Files Complaint Against Mother at MP Police Station

If you were also denied chocolates and candies by your parents in your childhood, you are not alone. It has happened to many. But did you ever complain about it at a police station? This little boy, 3, from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur, is trending on social media for his adorable complaint about his mother at a police station. The child asked a police officer to put his mother in jail because she stole his candies and would beat him when he cries for sweets.

A 3-year-old-child came to the police station with his father. The child quoted, “Mom stole my chocolate, mom should be jailed”. The women constable heard out the concern of the child and showed him that she is genuinely filing his complaint.

The women constable heard out the complaint and then convinced the child that there are no ill intentions behind his mom not giving him chocolates. The child who made the complaint at the police station evoked laughter among the policemen. The footage of the child voicing out his concern has garnered the attention of the masses and is trending on social media.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote: “Cute, but it is good that the children of our country know their basic rights…that police is there to help them.” Another commented: “This is the type of education that we need, even the small children must be brave enough to go to police.”

Watch the video here:

According to media reports, the child was brought to the police station by his father after he repeatedly insisted on filing a complaint against his mother. This happened after the child’s mother scolded him for a normal household routine.

