Mom Maye Musk Has 'Dangerous' Throwback Pics of Taj Mahal from 1954 after Elon's Tweet

Tesla chief Elon Musk recently took a trip down memory lane and revisited his trip to the Taj Mahal, praising the architecture that adorns the mausoleum. Commenting on a picture that featured the artistry that covers the façade of one of the seven wonders of the world, Musk complimented it and mentioned his visit to Agra 15 years ago. The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named History Defined. Coupled with the picture, the caption read, “Amazing façade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India.”

Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India. pic.twitter.com/y1K8PQNMiT— History Defined (@historydefined) May 9, 2022

Musk replied, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

While Musk clearly seemed to have been mesmerised by the wonder of the world, his mother Maye Musk, replying to her son’s reaction, mentioned an interesting anecdote. As per Maye’s tweet, Musk’s grandparents visited the Taj Mahal in 1954. They flew on a single-engine propeller aircraft, without any radio or GPS aid. Maye stated that Musk’s grandparents’ motto was: “Live dangerously…. carefully,” she wrote.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Netizens reacted to Musk’s appreciation for the forts in the world and also wondered if he has plans to visit the country again anytime soon. The first on the list was Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was curious about when Tesla will deliver their first EV “here at the Taj.” Shekhar stated that making an FSD (Full Self Driving) system for India will be a tough nut to crack.

“We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first Tesla here at the Taj?” wrote Shekhar, in the tweet.

It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users ☺️That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj ? 🙏🏼— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 9, 2022

Many shared other majestic architectures located in the country, urging Musk to visit them.

https://t.co/4plPgBHVZa Then you missed this marvellous structure— Samarendra Biswal 🇮🇳 (@bsamarendra81) May 10, 2022

Here’e magnificent heritage building in 🇮🇳 Built around 1026 by the Chalukyan King Bhima-I the Modhera Sun Temple predates the more famous Konark Sun temple by almost 125 years That did not result in degrading treatment of artisans that built it. Yes come to India @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/nSEg0JiLwc — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) May 9, 2022

There are 1000s of Hindu temples around india which are architectural marvelsOne such example is Kailash temple , MaharashtraIt's from 8th century , largest of rock cut, do vist this temple if you visit India pic.twitter.com/8VD2Ex2wte — π🦁 (@IAmIndianHitler) May 9, 2022

Would you believe me..@elonmusk Sir,If I told you there are over 100,000 carvings on the Gopura of this Temple.Some people will say this was built by the Aliens! Suchindram Temple, Tamil Nadu. The inscriptions of the Temple dates back to the 9th Century. pic.twitter.com/CSO8Ft7HFQ — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) May 9, 2022

Musk became a hotcake after taking over Twitter completely, right after announcing that he will be a part of the board of the micro-blogging platform. Now, his recent tweet about Agra and the Taj Mahal has again created a mixed bag of buzz and speculations (of him coming to India soon).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.