Mom Sets 5 Rules For Men Who Want To Date Her Daughter

From knowledge to fun, you can find all kinds of videos on the internet. It just depends on your mood. Recently, a mother has put five conditions for men who want to date her daughter, leaving people shocked. Some agreed to her four conditions, while most people objected to the fifth.

Recently a Tik Tok user, Kat Clarke, shared her expectations of anyone who wants to date her daughters. Let’s take a look at their five conditions.

First: She wishes all of them good luck. Also, the good thing is that my daughter is too bold to date.

Second: She said her daughter and she share the same birthday and her last boyfriend used to give gifts to both of them, so her daughter’s expectations were high and hers too.

Third: No bedroom scene. Unless they have been seriously dating for six months. She intends to meet her daughter’s boyfriend only after 6 months.

Fourth: No matter how this relationship is, Christmas should not be spoiled. Also, my daughter should not ask her what to do now.

Fifth: Lastly, she said never to invite my daughter for dinner, and expect her to pay for her meals.

Seeing the video, many agreed to the rules of Kat. But people do not agree with her fifth condition. As one of the Tiktok users wrote, I am a boy’s mom and I agree with all of them, but times have changed and both boys and girls earn. So anyone can pay the bill. Let’s see if Kat finds an appropriate life partner according to her choice for her daughter.

