Mom Sets up Vending Machine Full of Snacks at Home to Teach Kids Value of Money

The ongoing lockdown in most parts of the world has changed the way of life for a lot of people. While it is true that the lockdown is essential for curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic, what cannot be denied is the fact that people with young children are having a tough time in keeping them occupied inside the house.

Now, a woman based out of England’s Northumberland, who was tired of conversations with her children regarding healthy and unhealthy snack, has come up with an innovative idea to put the same to rest during this period. Sarah, the mother of four children aged between 9 to 2 has set up a vending machine at her residence, reported the Metro.



According to the report, this machine is filled with chips, chocolates and other snacks that her kids like. The idea behind this is to make children realise the importance of money.

In order to get the snacks in the machine, the kids have to earn money by either finishing off their school work or by assisting in a household chore.

Sharing the photo of the machine on Instagram she wrote, “Lets see if they can sneak sweets and treats now! So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine! If they want sweets they can do things (chores, school work etc) to earn money for them. The kids are very excited about this but not as excited as me! @ladbabyofficial we hacked it!!!!”’