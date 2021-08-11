CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mom Tackles Toddler After He Runs Onto Field During Soccer Game in US

The incident happened when Tucker and her son were sitting in club seats on the sidelines. ( Credits: Twitter/ Sam Greene)

A 2-year-old boy ran onto the field before being chased down by his mother during an FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC match.

Parents everywhere are probably familiar with the feeling of their child getting away from them suddenly. In one such incident, a 2-year-old toddler found a way to get right in the middle of the action of a soccer match. The toddler ran onto the field during the second half of FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC match, following which his mother ran into the field and chased down the boy. Sources say that Sam Greene, a photojournalist at The Cincinnati Enquirer, has shared the photo of the mother carrying her toddler off the field.

Later, Sam Greene shared the photograph on Twitter, saying “A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident".

The funny moment went viral after it was shared on the Major League Soccer Twitter handle with the caption, “We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day."

Check out the video here:

The toddler was later identified as Zaydek Carpenter and his mother as Morgan Tucker, from Moscow, Ohio. Morgan Tucker took Zaydek to his first soccer game on Saturday night to watch FC Cincinnati against Orlando City FC.

The incident happened when Tucker and her son were sitting in club seats on the sidelines. According to Tucker, she had turned her head for one second and during that very fraction of a second, Zaydek slid under a fence and ran into the field. She was captured on camera when she sprinted onto the field in order to tackle the Zaydek off the field where the game was continuing.

“I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him,” she told Good Morning America.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

What is your reaction to this story?

first published:August 11, 2021, 20:34 IST