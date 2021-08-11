Mom Tackles Toddler After He Runs Onto Field During Soccer Game in US

Parents everywhere are probably familiar with the feeling of their child getting away from them suddenly. In one such incident, a 2-year-old toddler found a way to get right in the middle of the action of a soccer match. The toddler ran onto the field during the second half of FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC match, following which his mother ran into the field and chased down the boy. Sources say that Sam Greene, a photojournalist at The Cincinnati Enquirer, has shared the photo of the mother carrying her toddler off the field.

Later, Sam Greene shared the photograph on Twitter, saying “A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident".

A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident. #FCCincy #mls pic.twitter.com/gK2bzgNdas— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

The funny moment went viral after it was shared on the Major League Soccer Twitter handle with the caption, “We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day."

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

The toddler was later identified as Zaydek Carpenter and his mother as Morgan Tucker, from Moscow, Ohio. Morgan Tucker took Zaydek to his first soccer game on Saturday night to watch FC Cincinnati against Orlando City FC.

The incident happened when Tucker and her son were sitting in club seats on the sidelines. According to Tucker, she had turned her head for one second and during that very fraction of a second, Zaydek slid under a fence and ran into the field. She was captured on camera when she sprinted onto the field in order to tackle the Zaydek off the field where the game was continuing.

“I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him,” she told Good Morning America.

Zaydek and his mom had a great time at the game pic.twitter.com/53TgisKvis— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

Very impressive reaction by the awesome mom. We were sitting right behind them.— Tyler McMullen (@TylerMcMullen) August 8, 2021

Great save Mom!— Patrick Hare (@Padreof4) August 9, 2021

Toddlers! The fastest humans on earth. If you haven't had one of these 2seconds of public fame, or should I say 'shame,' are you a parent?! — Maikao (@maikao1903) August 10, 2021

They literally bolt like lightning and people look at you like you're supposed to catch them before they get anywhere. It's like a cartoon how much faster and stronger they are than they seem!— VGMcCloud (@vapormccloud) August 10, 2021

Solid carrying technique. Wish I could have seen the take down — Matt Young (@MattisKyloRen) August 8, 2021

