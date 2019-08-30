Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Mom Thanks United Airlines Staff for Calming Down Distressed Autistic 4-YO on Flight

When 4-year-old Braysen's mom had trouble getting him seated before take-off, United airlines staff did all they could to help.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Mom Thanks United Airlines Staff for Calming Down Distressed Autistic 4-YO on Flight
Image credit: Facebook
The crew of United Airlines has been receiving praise for their handling and care of a four-year-old boy with autism who had a meltdown aboard a flight.

The flight was bound from San Diego to Houston when Braysen had his meltdown and became difficult to restrain or seat. "

"Trying to get him to stay seated was impossible he wanted to sit on the floor in the hall and in first class," Braysen's mother Lori Gabriel wrote. "Huge thank you to united airlines they accommodated his needs, made sure we were all ok, worked around where he choose to sit," she further added.

As per a report in CNN, the flight staff approached the mother when the boy refused to be seated, telling them the flight could not take off until everyone was on their seats. However, the flight attendants did not waste time.

Three of them approached the family and asked them how they could help. Initially, they allowed Braysen to be seated on his mother's lap while the father kept guard and held him. Once the seat-belt sign was turned off, the Gabriel left the boy on the aisle and the staff allowed him to sit beside them on the aircraft's floor.

Then she outlined how co-passengers and United staff helped the family and ensured everyone including Braysen had a comfortable time.

"To the lady that wrote me this note in seat 7D thank you, you may not know how much that means to us when we feel defeated. thank you for helping and being kind just so happens she also works for United," Gabriel wrote on Facebook.

She also thanked the "man in first class seat 6C" for "playing with Braysen and not minding him kicking (his) seat or messing with him".

Gabriel shared the note, given to her by the off-duty United staff sitting across from them on Twitter. the airlines responded to the shout-out, saying they were happy to be of help.

Many on the internet praised United for their sensitivity in handling a tough spot with tact and love.

The news may prove to help turn the PR fortunes of the airlines that often finds itself in trouble on Twitter over complaints and accusations of misconduct and bad service of United. For example, a couple had gone viral in August last year after he shared images of a vomit covered seat that he was made to sit on during his United flight.



