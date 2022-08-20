'Mom Will Find You': US Woman Teaches Son What to Do if There's a Shooter at His School

Cassie Walton from Oklahoma has gone viral for her videos showing how she practises active-shooter drills with her five-year-old son. Both the Uvalde school shooting and the Fourth of July massacre happened in close proximity to her house. Walton told The Independent that she teaches her son drills that she learnt herself in school. In light of increasing incidents of school shootings in the US, she is teaching her kindergartner the tenets of ALICE: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Walton said that her son, Weston, understands the need for learning the drill and has “taken the info very well”. She highlighted the need to hold these conversations with kids as it’s “happening everywhere”. She trains Weston using bulletproof backpack inserts, about which she found out from TikTok videos.

An American mother teaches her 5-year-old son what to do if there's ever an active shooter in his school. This is absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/6UkHLJ1FWs — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 17, 2022

"Now show me how you use your bulletproof backpack" What kind of world do we live in. https://t.co/tc6kl9bEw4 — Niamh O'Donoghue (@Niamh_Not_Neeme) August 18, 2022

This is such a heartbreaking sign of the times. No mother should have to try to prepare their child for an active shooter. We will keep fighting for the safer, more just future where they don't have to. https://t.co/A4rQLvZXdY — Gun Responsibility (@WaGunResponsib) August 18, 2022

No parent should ever have to prepare their students for an active shooter. The Senate must #BanAssaultWeapons now. It'll save lives. https://t.co/rs1Bx4Fca3 — Judy Chu Campaign (@JudyChuCampaign) August 17, 2022

😿Soon it will be back to #school season. As more and more #shootings every single year in the #USA, many American parents feel anxious. A mom from #Oklahoma shared a video on #TikTok, showing her practicing an active #shooter drill with her young son… #Gun pic.twitter.com/06wquQAn92 — HK POTATO (@HKPOTATO4) August 18, 2022

A video of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, published recently showed police waiting for more than an hour before breaching a classroom where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, reported AFP. Steve McCraw, Texas’s public safety chief, has described the police response to the May 24 attack as an “abject failure” and said officers wasted vital time looking for a classroom key that was “never needed”, it added.

