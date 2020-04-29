Moment of Goodbye: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan

April 29th has been a rather gloomy day in India, not because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but due to the passing of much loved actor Irrfan Khan.

The 54-year-old breathed his last in Mumbai due to neuroendocrine tumour.

Understandably everyone was upset with this news and posted their personal tributes for the actor on social media.

Similarly, the internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the great actor in his own inimitable way.

“Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye “ . #RIP,” he tweeted with a picture.

Earlier in the day, the tributes were led by PM Modi and a whole host of other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Omar Abdullah and Yuvraj Singh.

Irrfan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011, was active in TV, films and theatre works for close to 25 years. He started his acting career in films with Mira Nair’s widely praised film Salaam Bombay as a letter writer for hire.

In recent years, he featured in acclaimed films like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Single. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which is still running in cinema halls.

