BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moment of Goodbye: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan

(IMage: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter)

(IMage: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter)

In recent years, he featured in acclaimed films like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Single. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which is still running in cinema halls.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Share this:

April 29th has been a rather gloomy day in India, not because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but due to the passing of much loved actor Irrfan Khan.

The 54-year-old breathed his last in Mumbai due to neuroendocrine tumour.

Understandably everyone was upset with this news and posted their personal tributes for the actor on social media.

Similarly, the internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the great actor in his own inimitable way.

“Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye “ . #RIP,” he tweeted with a picture.

Earlier in the day, the tributes were led by PM Modi and a whole host of other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Omar Abdullah and Yuvraj Singh.

Irrfan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011, was active in TV, films and theatre works for close to 25 years. He started his acting career in films with Mira Nair’s widely praised film Salaam Bombay as a letter writer for hire.

In recent years, he featured in acclaimed films like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Single. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which is still running in cinema halls.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres