Momin Saqib Hilariously Enacts SRK’s ‘KHNH’ Monologue During India’s Defeat to Sri Lanka

Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Mujhe maaro” or “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye?” These were the iconic lines of Momin Saqib who became an internet sensation in 2019. He is now a social media influencer. Another video of him which is now going viral shows him enacting a scene from Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho. The video was shot during India’s loss against Sri Lanka. In the video, he can be seen asking another person where is he from.

When answered, he begins acting the scene. He emphasises how he wanted India and Pakistan to play in the final. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 750K views. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. “Another level act,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Sharukh Khan’s career is over.”

This comes just a few days after Momin attended India vs Pakistan Asia Cup held in Dubai and he made it a point to meet a few cricketers from both teams once the match got over. He took to his Instagram and Twitter and shared videos of him meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

“A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form. What a game tonight! See you in the finals InshAllah Shall see you in the final!” Momin captioned sharing a video with Kohli. In the video, both can be seen shaking hands and talking.

Meanwhile, Twitter could not hold their emotions back as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup campaign starter at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Rohit Sharma-led side, with crucial contributions by Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, chased Pakistan’s target of 148 with three balls to spare. Soon after the triumph, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory posts for Team India with many reminding Pakistan “Baap To Baap Hota hai”. Users came up with hilarious memes taking dig at Pakistan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here