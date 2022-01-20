Mom's Easy Hack to Get Kids to Eat Veggies Has Dietician's Stamp of Approval

Getting kids to eat vegetables or fruits is not an easy task for parents but this mom from a recent viral video seems to have found an easy hack to it. Amy, who goes by the username @adamy on TikTok, recently posted a video of herself demonstrating how she gets her kids to eat healthy food items like vegetables and fruits without making a fuss, as reported by Mirror. The video starts with Amy explaining her trick as she cuts bell pepper in the kitchen. With the bell pepper in one hand, she then walks straight to her son who is busy working on a laptop on a sofa. Amy sits next to him and starts talking to him about his computer game while continuing to eat the bell pepper. She casually offers a piece of the vegetable to him and without any drama, he takes it and starts eating.

She repeats the process with her two daughters as she casually walks up to their room while eating the vegetable. And it works again. Both of them grab a slice of bell pepper as an instant reaction.

Since Amy posted the video online, the clip has received over 1.8 million lakh views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Reacting to the clip, netizens said that they never knew getting kids to eat vegetables was so easy, as per the Mirror report. In his comment, a user joked that it is a scientifically proven fact that food tastes better from mom's hands than from plates.

And it was not just the kids who were drawn to the idea of eating bell pepper. A user said that the video made him want to eat the vegetable and commented, “I've never wanted a pepper more in my life."

Another user suggested that the video was like a visual representation of the fact that kids only want things they see. Yet another, who claimed to be a dietician, said that it was an example of ‘positive food modelling’. So all the parents who have to run after their little ones to just make them take a bite of vegetables, you now know how to do it!

