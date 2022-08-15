Monday But No Blues: Twitter Takes a Day Off With Memes on Independence Day

It’s Independence Day, and a Monday, which means that the Monday blues have gone for a toss for today. A national holiday on a Monday, right after the weekend, calls for celebration and Twitter’s meme-makers are doing just that. It’s not often that a Monday doesn’t get Twitter all existential and question the point of everything while angrily going into work, so it’s safe to say that the long weekend has got everyone in a bit of a festive mood.

Sunday Monday

is Holiday

Ending. is coming pic.twitter.com/1fkQMSFEE6 — PrayushKhanna (@prayushkhanna12) August 14, 2022

Monday Motivation : Monday 15th August National Holiday Hai — (@Ridh_dhara143) August 15, 2022

#IndependenceDay Tomorrow is Monday and its Holiday Me : pic.twitter.com/tUv8Mvc5Xv — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) August 14, 2022

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

Saluting the role of women in India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country – be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’. The Prime Minister appealed to Indians to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

“For some reason or the other, a distortion has set in us that we, through our speech, through our behavior, through some of our words, disrespect women, PM Modi said.

He urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women in everyday life.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also said that India is the mother of democracy. “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.”

