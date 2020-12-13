Monday Morning Blues Have a Connection with Our Childhood, Stress of School Work to Blame

Waking up on Monday mornings might as well be the most stressful activity just at the beginning of a week. Having spent the preceding Sunday relaxing with family or friends or just Netflix and chilling, the thought of going back to work causes a feeling of distress. There is a sharp contrast to the weekend mood with the first day of the week.

Such negative emotions, associated with Mondays, can be traced back to our childhood.

Negative Psychological Association from Childhood

The thought of leaving the comfort of our home and heading to office, dressed in formals, may feel like an abrupt change of mood. Human beings are social creatures who prefer familiarity and belonging, as they bring a sense of security. Any change to our comforts might give rise to anxiety. We have been experiencing such anxiety from our schooldays.

Children have an innate curiosity to explore. They are usually the happiest with their toys, storybooks or while playing outdoors with friends. Schools are places of strict conformity through discipline and routine, enforced through threats of punishment. Naturally, the child dreads school, which opens on Monday, every week.

This negative association with school and Mondays become embedded in our psyche, even as we become employed professionals. The classrooms, with their never-ending rows of wooden benches and that dreaded blackboard, are replaced by tight cubicles and deadlines.

Stress among Working Professionals

Those working as teachers, journalists, editors, accountants, IT professionals, surgeons and nursing staff have highly stressful jobs. Like school, there is a fear of disciplinary action. In the case of surgeons or nursing staff, the slightest mistake becomes a matter of life and death. Journalists, IT professionals and others who work on an office set-up are also under intense pressure.

Many did not have a positive schooling experience and are doing jobs they hate. The work environment in such cases becomes toxic for the employee. Mondays for such employees essentially acquire a negative meaning, compared to the comfort and relaxation at home during weekends.