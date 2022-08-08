Monday Motivation: Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Shares Poem He Wrote in Class 10

Paytm founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on Saturday, shared a poem which was published in his school magazine in 1991. As per the Twitter post, it is said that he was a student of class 10th when he wrote this poem for his school magazine. The poem, which is your perfect dose of Monday motivation, states how to remove poverty from this world with hardwork, education, perseverance and belief.

“Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then,” Sharma wrote on Twitter while sharing an image of the inspiring poetry.

Here is the tweet:

Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊

I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022

While Sharma shared the poem on Saturday, Monday was a great day for his organisation. Paytm stocks jumped on the stock market with the organisation’s revenue doubling in first quarter of this financial year. One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, shares surged more than 6 per cent in Monday’s intraday trade after the digital financial services provider reported an 89 per cent jump in its revenue in the June quarter to Rs 1,680 crore.

Its revenue jumped on the back of an increase in subscription revenues due to the growing number of payment devices, growth in bill payments due to growing monthly transacting users (MTUs), growth in disbursements of loans by our partners through our platform, and an increase in commerce revenues. Paytm, however, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 644.4 crore in the April-June period.

Meanwhile, Twitter users appreciated Sharma’s creativity and lauded him for his poem he wrote at such a young age. “Lovely and precious,” wrote Droom Founder Sandeep Aggarwal. Another Twitter user wrote that it was a very well written poem and advised Sharma to continue writing.

