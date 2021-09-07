Money Heist's Arturo Might Redeem Himself Just a Little With This Perfect Selfie

Money Heist mania gripped the world ever since the Netflix thriller dropped the first half of its final season on the streaming platform last week. The crime-thriller which won over fans worldwide the moment it aired back in 2017 follows two heists pulled off by a group of thieves dressed in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask and is led by the ‘Professor’, played by Alvaro Morte.

And then there’s Arturo or ‘Arturito’. He is the one definite common link that binds fans by just existing in his true element that everyone hates the most. And love to hate. So much so that even Nairboi’s heartbreaking death fell short of a collective emotion for the audience in front of the strongest of feeling of hatred fans harbour for Arturo. But it truly is the brilliant portrayal by Enrique Arce which drives home the point. But there’s one thing that might, might just be able to redeem Arturo to fans, although we cannot really say it for sure. He takes great selfies. Yes, he does and there’s proof of it too and now even Netflix India has given it a thumbs up too. Netflix India shared a selfie of the cast and it has been clicked by Arce.

Check out the tweet:

Say what you want about Arturo but he takes great selfies 👌 pic.twitter.com/ksBVtNqqOq— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 7, 2021

Fans of Money Heist also reacted to the photo and they seem to agree as well.

though i hate him but there is an Art in Arturo..!! 👏— Specstacular (@payal_choksi) September 7, 2021

Totally agreed. Not even wanted to see his face. But his acting skills are fabulous.— AJAY HAJARAY 🇮🇳 (@ajayhajaray) September 7, 2021

Is it just me who gets uncomfortable to see them casually hanging together when we see Arturo?— Garv Malik (@malikgarv) September 7, 2021

if he doesn't die in season 5 . I am going madrid😡— Mohammad Arafat (@arafatlive) September 7, 2021

Arthuro is not dead yet😂😂😂😂— Rohit Gupta (@Rohit19080) September 7, 2021

Someone pleaded Arturo’s case for forgiveness after this.

Now world forgive #arturo— Amit Chaudhary (@prof_chaudhary) September 7, 2021

And one Twitter user had a earth shattering fan theory about the entire show.

Plot twist: Arturo is the real professor who is executing all plans…— PKC (@PrAsHaNtchy91) September 7, 2021

Arce’s character has been omnipresent since the first season, where he is the director of the Royal Mint of Spain and has been an awful character throughout. And with the release of Season 5, the ‘Kill of Arturito’ party has continued. Also with the final season’s first 5 episodes out there for fans to watch, the final outcome for Arturo is yet to be known after he was shot multiple times. Is he dead? Is he alive or have the makers got something totally different up their sleeves as the series draws to an end? Only time, and the final five episodes will tell what’s in store for TV’s one of the most hated character.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here