Money Heist Fan? Desi Rendition of 'Bella Ciao' on Tabla is All You Need to Listen Today

Bella Ciao became a hot topic in 2018 when the Netflix show Money Heist turned into a global sensation. Various artists began to create their own interpretations of the song. Tom Waits recorded one as a part of his 2018 album Songs of Resistance 1942. Others were less concerned about its socio-political antecedents. DJs began to remix it and netizens started composing their own funny versions. Even Baba Sehgal came up with one, titledKela Khao.

The song and series’ popularity rose to such new heights that even Bollywood couldn’t stay untouched. During the lockdown, in an Instagram video, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his desire to play the role of the ‘Professor’, a dynamic and famous character from the show, in an Indian adaptation of Money Heist. Actress Kriti Kharbanda also attempted to play the piano cover of the song and posted a video.

During the pandemic, Bella Ciao resurfaced as a hymn of resistance against the coronavirus disease. You may have seen the video of the Marathi version, or Mumbai Police’s take on this song on trumpets. Now, a new video is making the rounds on the internet in which a musician is seen playing a folk rendition of the song Bella Ciao.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, quickly went viral. While singing the lyrics and playing his harmonium, the musician can be seen jamming with his tabla and manjira players. Despite the fact that his rendition was imprecise, the listener seemed to have enjoyed it a lot.

The series recently made a comeback to Netflix with the fifth season. It will be released in two parts –Volume 1 and Volume 2. The first voulme has already been out, while the second volume will be released in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be last part in the 5-season show.

