Money Heist is Coming Back and Fans Really Want This Character to Die in Season 5

Money Heist Season 5’s first bank of episodes or ‘Volume 1’ drops in today at 12:30 IST and fans can barely control their anticipation at all. The last season’s major cliffhanger ending had the show’s devout fanbase mourning the loss of the worldwide favourite character of Nairobi who was murdered by Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) in Season 4 finale. Now fans are ready for the Dali-mask wearing thieves to grace our screen for one last time.

The show’s crazy popularity often stems discussions on its characters on social media and a particular character that seems to have causing a little bit ( okay a LOT) of discomfort and hatred for the viewers is Arturo Roman or ‘Arturito’. Everyone came to a consensus at the end of Season 4, that he is definitely the worst character on the show.

A down-right mean, shoddy character who absolutely everyone dislikes, he is a hated one from day one- He is lying, cheating on his wife, he wants his secretary who he’s cheating on with to get rid of the baby after getting her pregnant, the list goes on. And Twitter seems to to think its high time ‘Arturito’ needs to kick the bucket this time for real. And people made their wish known, loud and clear too. Check out a few reactions:

If this man doesn’t die tomorrow (Money Heist) I’m flying to Spain myself pic.twitter.com/l7NDDzCojM— LEE MIN HO (@wagyimi__) September 2, 2021

Arturito should die in the first scene Plzz #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/8jsse2EQgg — Massive  (@OsmanSawaneh) September 2, 2021

see you tomorrow, Arturito. I can't wait to see you die✨#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/wnsesJfdU0— MONEY HEIST POSTING (@yourmanberlin) September 2, 2021

daily arturito roman hate tweet pic.twitter.com/sB4PARpwV8— Lucifer (@BestieLuci) August 31, 2021

Arturito says absolutely nothingUs: pic.twitter.com/AM5NbxV2KB— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) August 26, 2021

Money Heist S5 today. If arturito and gandia aren't dead in this season, cancel #MoneyHeist — Rosario Tiffany Biscocho (@TiffanyBiscocho) September 2, 2021

There seems to have been just 1 or 2 ‘unpopular’ opinions out there.

Unpopular opinion, arturito isn’t actually that bad idk why people hate on him #MoneyHeist— Tigad braun (@tigadd) September 2, 2021

new money heist season tomorrow i want to see arturito 6 feet under in the first 10 seconds— (@lLAIXMORIBA) September 2, 2021

While we understand Heist fans’ sentiments when it comes to ‘Arturito’, people will have to wait before they see their hopes fulfilled/dashed until the season airs in India. Fans are so excited about the new season that a a Jaipur-based firm called Verve Logic has declared a holiday for its employees on September 3, announcing it as ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ as the show releases on the same day. And watch out for anything you might not want to know, because the night is dark and might be full of spoilers (you see what we did there?!)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here