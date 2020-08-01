Money Heist is Returning to Netflix With Season Finale and Show Bingers Have Only One Demand

The heist is finally coming to an end.

Netflix's popular crime-drama show Money Heist, which left the fans on the edge of their seats with Season 4 finale, has been renewed for one final time for the series finale and season 5.

Originally titled La Casa de Papel, the Spanish drama chronicles the journey of individuals led by Professor (Álvaro Morte) who go on ambitious heists to Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain. The show which has always managed to keep its fans on the tip of their toes with the dramatic twists, plots, and it's over-the-top storyline is inching towards its conclusion.

Breaking the news on Friday to its loyal fanbase, who have made Money Heist one of the most viewed series on Netflix, the streaming platform shared a photo of cracked Salvador Dalí mask and said that the heist was, in fact, in its last leg.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

The news that the massively popular show was making a comeback for one final time was bittersweet to the binge-watchers.

Finally the Professor will steal my heart again 😍 Can't wait 🔥#MoneyHeist is coming to its end#netfilx pic.twitter.com/TRFgKNIYVw — A M R I T E S H 🌿 (@aayxuuuuuu) July 31, 2020

Fifth season of #MoneyHeist is announced but it is the last season as well pic.twitter.com/2tgHF6wxYj — लक्ष्य🇮🇳 (@khttr_nak) July 31, 2020

Me realising how all my favourite series are coming to an end :(#MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapel pic.twitter.com/QdpHKJGPxv — sarcastically punny (@causelifeee) July 31, 2020

#MoneyHeist released their fifth season and final season on NetflixLe their fans on releasing last season be like:- pic.twitter.com/CyVFogUCZa — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 31, 2020

MONEY HEIST 🎭 Will return for a 5th And Final Season! ❤️🌼Bella mat jao :( #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 🎭 pic.twitter.com/saFnncHzvs — SARC🅰️STIC BOY (@SarcasticKislay) July 31, 2020

Professor is just a student in front of Michael Scofield...#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/5CfbB5KXM7 — Gaurab kafle (@GaurabKafle6) July 31, 2020

With mixed feelings about the show ending, fans were clear about one thing -- get rid of Arturo.

Arturo Roman or 'Arturito' played by Enrique Arce who was been omnipresent since the first season, where is the director of the Royal Mint of Spain, has been an awful character throughout.

His character from the get-go has been awful: He's cheating on his wife, he wants his secretary who he's cheating on with, to get rid of the baby after knocking her up. He also constantly, tries to be a hero through the season.

In Season 3, he even managed to throw himself into the bank, and nobody was better off for it. But through the seasons, he's progressively gotten worse, making him one of the most hated characters on the Internet.

Me waiting for Arturo Roman to show up in #MoneyHeist season 5 pic.twitter.com/r6ifWnJ7s0 — Ekansh Singh (@EkanshhSingh) July 31, 2020

If he's not dead by part 5 I'm going to Spain to do it. #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/riTeP3YnQ6 — Mahesh (@MaheshpateI) July 28, 2020

#MoneyHeist will be returning for fifth and final season. Hoping Arturo will die in this season. — Vamsi ∞ (@VBY199) July 31, 2020

We hate this guy so much because he depicts the evil that is inside all of us! #arturo #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/kZv9AqpXs4 — Sharmishtha Sahu (@mesme_rising) July 31, 2020

Dear @lacasadepapel makers, Plz make sure Arturo Roman is dying in this season else I'll be traveling to Spain to blow his head off. #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist — Anoop Mishra (@Anupmis25) July 31, 2020

Money Heist makers, you know what you have to do.