3-MIN READ

Money Heist is Returning to Netflix With Season Finale and Show Bingers Have Only One Demand

Netflix image.

Netflix image.

Breaking the news on Friday to its loyal fanbase, Netflix shared a photo of cracked Salvador Dalí mask and said that Money Heist was, in fact, in its last leg.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
The heist is finally coming to an end.

Netflix's popular crime-drama show Money Heist, which left the fans on the edge of their seats with Season 4 finale, has been renewed for one final time for the series finale and season 5.

Originally titled La Casa de Papel, the Spanish drama chronicles the journey of individuals led by Professor (Álvaro Morte) who go on ambitious heists to Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain. The show which has always managed to keep its fans on the tip of their toes with the dramatic twists, plots, and it's over-the-top storyline is inching towards its conclusion.

Breaking the news on Friday to its loyal fanbase, who have made Money Heist one of the most viewed series on Netflix, the streaming platform shared a photo of cracked Salvador Dalí mask and said that the heist was, in fact, in its last leg.

The news that the massively popular show was making a comeback for one final time was bittersweet to the binge-watchers.

With mixed feelings about the show ending, fans were clear about one thing -- get rid of Arturo.

Arturo Roman or 'Arturito' played by Enrique Arce who was been omnipresent since the first season, where is the director of the Royal Mint of Spain, has been an awful character throughout.

His character from the get-go has been awful: He's cheating on his wife, he wants his secretary who he's cheating on with, to get rid of the baby after knocking her up. He also constantly, tries to be a hero through the season.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 4 Has Everyone Convinced 'Arturito' Is the Worst Character on the Show

In Season 3, he even managed to throw himself into the bank, and nobody was better off for it. But through the seasons, he's progressively gotten worse, making him one of the most hated characters on the Internet.

Money Heist makers, you know what you have to do.

