'Honey Heist' or 'Little Bings': Twitter Ruining Netflix Titles is Scarier than 'Squad Game'

Sometimes the silliest games are the best ones. You replace a letter or a word or add letters, and it becomes a whole new and sometimes even a hilarious stringing of words together. We came across a similarly hilarious one when Netflix India also hops in to play it. The Twitter handle of the OTT streaming service indulged in some harmless fun and expected similar and rhyming words and names of their most popular shows/movies. And what’s more, not to lose out on a ‘hilarious’ title, they were the first one to kickstart the game. Check out the hilarious post and the equally funny replies that followed:
Add/replace a letter to ruin a title. We’ll start - Lota Factory.
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 8, 2021
Liquid game— v. 🏴 (@149in44) November 8, 2021
This probably popped to your mind considering how the Korean show has been a huge hit across the world.
Tax education— Anubhav Bhargava (@anubhavsb) November 8, 2021
Honey heist pic.twitter.com/MLTSM33MKo— VB (@goldeeindia) November 9, 2021
Sacred Names pic.twitter.com/rF4RFpKZmg— Manisha Vaswani (@manisha_vaswani) November 9, 2021
Stronger Things— Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) November 8, 2021
Ever have I Never— Sajid (@sajcasm_x) November 8, 2021
breaking bald, house of wards, better call soul, 13 treasons why, minehunter, sacred lames— Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) November 8, 2021
Shawshank Resumption— Maitree. ମୈତ୍ରୀ. मैत्री (@MaitreeBaral) November 8, 2021
Little Bings pic.twitter.com/FoHgGO0ZJU— Protamine Sulphate (@Pratik_Gundre) November 8, 2021
The Big Snort— Akshay N. Kotecha (@akshaynkotecha) November 8, 2021
Lemon Slayer— Shauzab Nashyaan (@_shadyshazz_) November 8, 2021
Don’t say you didn’t think of it.
Nachos Maxico— s@m (@bhavinkhorasia) November 8, 2021
Lokkiii and key— Wamika Singh (@OneIndian_girl) November 8, 2021
Fear Zindagi— Simran Thanwani (@simranthanwani) November 8, 2021
Beauty and the yeast— Basant Khedia (@khedia_basant) November 8, 2021
T.R.E.N.D.S — Shruti Sharma (@ShrutiS38965798) November 9, 2021
Rice of the Guardians— Haraamemer (@MemerHoonBe) November 8, 2021
Mindhunter -> Find Hunter— AdityaAmarnath (@AdityAmarnath) November 8, 2021
Humour based on Chandler’s Bing name? Yes.
Stranger Bings OHH YEAAHH…. pic.twitter.com/9msnxZIx5e
— Hemant Sharma (@itshemantshrma) November 9, 2021
Cheeky Blinders— Haraamemer (@MemerHoonBe) November 8, 2021
Two and a half hen— Parshv Sutaria (@sutaria_parshv) November 8, 2021
Filtered Carbon !!😌 pic.twitter.com/ulmv21v9vr— L̶̦̝͙̰̥̹͒̎̄͒̒͜𝖊𝖑𝖔𝖚𝖈𝖍 𝕷𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖊 (@LelouchL11) November 8, 2021
Which one of these is your favourite? Tell us below!
