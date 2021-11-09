'Honey Heist' or 'Little Bings': Twitter Ruining Netflix Titles is Scarier than 'Squad Game'

Sometimes the silliest games are the best ones. You replace a letter or a word or add letters, and it becomes a whole new and sometimes even a hilarious stringing of words together. We came across a similarly hilarious one when Netflix India also hops in to play it. The Twitter handle of the OTT streaming service indulged in some harmless fun and expected similar and rhyming words and names of their most popular shows/movies. And what’s more, not to lose out on a ‘hilarious’ title, they were the first one to kickstart the game. Check out the hilarious post and the equally funny replies that followed:

Add/replace a letter to ruin a title. We’ll start - Lota Factory. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 8, 2021

This probably popped to your mind considering how the Korean show has been a huge hit across the world.

Tax education— Anubhav Bhargava (@anubhavsb) November 8, 2021

Stronger Things— Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) November 8, 2021

Ever have I Never— Sajid (@sajcasm_x) November 8, 2021

breaking bald, house of wards, better call soul, 13 treasons why, minehunter, sacred lames— Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) November 8, 2021

The Big Snort— Akshay N. Kotecha (@akshaynkotecha) November 8, 2021

Lemon Slayer— Shauzab Nashyaan (@_shadyshazz_) November 8, 2021

Don’t say you didn’t think of it.

Lokkiii and key— Wamika Singh (@OneIndian_girl) November 8, 2021

Fear Zindagi— Simran Thanwani (@simranthanwani) November 8, 2021

Beauty and the yeast— Basant Khedia (@khedia_basant) November 8, 2021

T.R.E.N.D.S — Shruti Sharma (@ShrutiS38965798) November 9, 2021

Rice of the Guardians— Haraamemer (@MemerHoonBe) November 8, 2021

Mindhunter -> Find Hunter— AdityaAmarnath (@AdityAmarnath) November 8, 2021

Humour based on Chandler’s Bing name? Yes.

Stranger Bings OHH YEAAHH…. pic.twitter.com/9msnxZIx5e — Hemant Sharma (@itshemantshrma) November 9, 2021

Cheeky Blinders— Haraamemer (@MemerHoonBe) November 8, 2021

Two and a half hen— Parshv Sutaria (@sutaria_parshv) November 8, 2021

Which one of these is your favourite? Tell us below!

