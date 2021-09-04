CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Money Heist Season 5 Just Dropped and Everyone Still Hates 'Arturo'
3-MIN READ

Money Heist Season 5 Just Dropped and Everyone Still Hates 'Arturo'

Arturo Roman or 'Arturito'. Credits: Netflix/Money Heist.

If characters had an arc, Money Heist's 'Arturito's one is just a downward spiral.

There are good characters and there are bad characters. Then there is Arturo or ‘Arturito’ on La Casa De Papel. Known by its English name, the Netflix show ‘Money Heist’ just dropped its fifth season. The Spanish show which has an enormous fan following across the world also has something else in common: Their mutual hatred for the same character who started appearing from the first season of the show. At the end of Season 4, it was obvious what brought the fanbase together: They wanted ‘Arturo’ to die as soon as possible. It wasn’t Berlin, who threw Tokyo to the wolves, or Palermo, who very literally, decided to sabotage the situation, let a mercenary lose, all because he wanted ‘chaos.’ Really. The point that brought everyone watching the show together wasn’t Nairboi’s death, but how much of an awful person ‘Arurito’ was.

Arturo Roman or ‘Arturito’ played by Enrique Arce who was been omnipresent since the first season, where is the director of the Royal Mint of Spain, has been an awful character throughout. And we don’t mean awful in terms of villian, we mean a down-right mean, shoddy character who absolutely everyone dislikes. He could have been the Joker from Dark Knight rises who everyone would relate to and get behind, but he’s the Joffery(of Game of Thrones) of Money Heist.

His character from the get-go is awful: He’s cheating on his wife, he wants his secretary who he’s cheating on with, to get rid of the baby after knocking her up. He also constantly, tries to be a hero throughout the season. In Season 3, he even managed to throw himself into the bank, and nobody was better off for it. But through the seasons, he’s progressively gotten worse - drugging women and molesting them, forcing himself up on Stockholm (Monica) and advocating substance abuse, and constantly being the worst possible version of himself possible.

If characters had an arc, Arturito’s one is just a downward spiral. There is zero empathy or relate-ability associated with the character, and thinking of the heist as something which ruined his life is really stupid -since it was he, who decided to ruin his life, much before the heist.

With the release of Season 5, the ‘Kill of Arturito’ party has continued. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

It’s not just fans, even the official Twitter handle of La Casa de Papeljust shaded Arturo.

To be fair, we also have to put out how Enrique Arce his an amazing actor perfectly portray a character like Arturo, who is so despicable. It takes a lot of effort to make the audience like you, but a lot more effort to make all of the audience hate you.

first published:September 04, 2021, 10:26 IST