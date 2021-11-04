Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Just Dropped and the Memes are 'Breaking In'

Money Heist has been a surprising hit among fans since the Spanish thriller dropped on Netflix. As the series comes to an end, the trailer for the last instalment of five episodes, the second part of La Casa De Papel just dropped. Replacing Tokyo as the narrator, Lisbon aka Raquel takes over - “You see the disappointed faces of people you failed.” In the trailer, The Professor appears to give ‘up’ and walks into the Bank of Spain himself. But is it really giving up? Sergio aka the mastermind, aka the Professor always has a trick up his sleeve and has always preferred to play hide and seek with the police and negotiators has now taken things into his own hands, and come out of hiding to reveal himself not just to the cops — but also the world: You would think this isn’t without some forethought. But the trailer also contains some other moments of resolution: From Lisbon and Palermo being nabbed by the army to Denver and Stockholm reconciling, and Helsinki pushing Palermo to fulfil his promise to get both of them out of the place alive, the hint that the series is about to end is getting closer. As the trailer describes it, “The world’s greatest heist comes to an end."

As the trailer for the second part of Season 5 dropped, fans couldn’t control their excitement.

Omg money heist volume 5 part 2 trailer is intense pic.twitter.com/uvCCiVP1GS— Jahanvi⁷ •ᴗ• (@BTSOT7religion) November 3, 2021

so…can we please talk about this painful and heartbreaking scene where martín had to witness andrés getting married for the fifth time? #berlermo #lcdp pic.twitter.com/PRj0gFuyYn— Tara ✯ (@rodrigomyluv) October 29, 2021

their flashbacks have always broken my heart and this again, god #LCDP pic.twitter.com/5mjqs6iUzA— origami (@senoraora) November 3, 2021

ANDRÉS BEING ANGRY AND SAD IN THE RESTAURANT WHILE MARTÍN IS CRYING AND SUICIDAL IN THE MONASTERY #LCDP pic.twitter.com/6ziBoeHRgh— Tara ✯ (@rodrigomyluv) November 3, 2021

You can watch the full trailer here.

While the season is about to release, one thing is common - The Spanish show which has an enormous fan following across the world also has something else in common: Their mutual hatred for the same character who started appearing from the first season of the show. At the end of Season 4, it was obvious what brought the fanbase together: They wanted ‘Arturo’ to die as soon as possible. It wasn’t Berlin, who threw Tokyo to the wolves, or Palermo, who very literally, decided to sabotage the situation, let a mercenary lose, all because he wanted ‘chaos.’ Really. The point that brought everyone watching the show together wasn’t Nairboi’s death, but how much of an awful person ‘Arurito’ was. Arturo Roman or ‘Arturito’ played by Enrique Arce who was been omnipresent since the first season, where is the director of the Royal Mint of Spain, has been an awful character throughout. And we don’t mean awful in terms of villian, we mean a down-right mean, shoddy character who absolutely everyone dislikes. He could have been the Joker from Dark Knight rises who everyone would relate to and get behind, but he’s the Joffery(of Game of Thrones) of Money Heist. Will he finally meet a fitting end in the last 5 episodes?

