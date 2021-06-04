'Money Heist' Season 5 Teaser Recreated by Kenyan Kids Gets The Professor's Approval

Netflix series Money Heist will soon be back with its fifth and final season and fans are naturally excited. The makers of the crime thriller recently released the teaser of the upcoming season. Now, a group of talented kids from Kenya recreated some of its scenes. The parody of the teaser was created by the Children of Huruma Town YouTube channel, which is known for recreating scenes from popular movies and TV series, using simple props from daily life. Besides the impeccable use of simple props, the group of children also displayed an impressive acting performance which has won hearts on the internet. The video certainly left a deep impression on everyone, including Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist.

Morte was so amazed by the creative recreation that he shared it on his Instagram story.

The talented group of kids used wooden guns and red tracksuits along with black gumboots to create the typical Money Heist team look. These kids have once again proven how high-end set design is not needed when one has the talent to rely on. The video was posted on Wednesday and since then it has garnered over 235k views on Instagram. The group of young actors, dancers, and mimics also shared the behind the scenes video on Friday.

To recreate the scene where splinters of debris blast off in the teaser, a group of children were seen adding special effects in the background. The children threw bits of paper and powdered white chalk to create an impression of the high action sequence.

Money Heist first aired on Netflix in 2017. The series traces the story of a group of eight people hired by the Professor to pull off one of the biggest heists in history. The series has captured a global fanbase ever since and people await every year for a new season. Volume 1 of Season 5 will be available for streaming on Netflix in September.

