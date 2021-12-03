Money Heist Will Air for One Last Time and Fans are Sharing Memes to Cushion the Blow

Money Heist needs no introduction. The Netflix crime drama, also known as ‘La Casa De Papel’ in Spanish, is about to drop its final season’s last episodes today and fans have been waiting for it since the first batch of Season 5 episodes dropped a couple months ago. Although one of the most earnest wish of fans is that someone or something should strike Arturito dead, but apart from it, everyone is just EXCITED and sad at the same time that the critically acclaimed drama is about to end. Admirers of the show have been both loved and hated the fact that the show is ending because as much as we have been ardent followers of the dali mask covered group of misfits led by the Professor, the makers of the drama are the best judges of when the show should get a logical ending.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the episodes which drop at 1:30pm IST. But the wait isn’t without a little bit of memes. Check out some of the good ones before we are thrown headfirst into an emotional pitfire of Money Heist:

Money Heist fans if Arturo doesn't die in volume 2 pic.twitter.com/JlVPIVIVrh— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 2, 2021

#MoneyHeist Me who don't releasing on 3rd have Netflixof December account pic.twitter.com/zLNUuoOHDG— T U B A ☄ (@ViRgoGirL_T) December 2, 2021

I was excited for #MoneyHeist But now i realize that i don't have Netflix pic.twitter.com/131eJzGgId— SHAH ♥ (@SyedParuShah) December 2, 2021

What time is Money Heist supposed to be on Netflix pic.twitter.com/1vzWMbme4F— The Glo Gawd (@_Basey) December 3, 2021

Netflix notif : money heist season 5 part two. Me : pic.twitter.com/CngXb5vO28— AR DONZAI (@ArDonzai) December 3, 2021

I just remembered Money Heist S5 Part 1 ending. pic.twitter.com/vWyZzCaDup— ᴰᵉᵉᵖᵘ (@junebornxoxo) December 3, 2021

Dominos India also rode on to the Money Heist bandwagon:

The show has over time become an integral part of pop culture with its various themes and fans have been invested heavily as they followed the journey of the dali mask covered team of people who, inspite of robbing banks, have also robbed our hearts in a good way!

