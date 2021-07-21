'Money Man' Replaces Flower Girl in Wedding, Guests Left Stunned

In western weddings, there is a tradition which includes a little flower girl walking down the aisle throwing petals before the bride to classical music as guests stand in silence. However, a video from a wedding with a twist is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. A bride decided to add a flavour to her wedding by switching the traditional flower girl with a ‘money man’ walking down the aisle, grooving to hip hop music and showering the guests with cash.

The 33-seconds clip was shared by Las Vegas based wedding planner Events by Jenny on TikTok originally. The caption of the post said, “Who needs a flower girl when you have a money man." The clip shows a bloke with beard, dressed in black, casually showering huge pile of cash on towards the guests as hip-hop music plays in the background. The guests seem to be thrilled and left in hysterics over the surprise and the ‘money man’ ends his walk by posing for the camera.

It created a lot of buzz and eventually was shared on multiple social media platforms as well. Watch the clip here:

As per a report by The Sun, Jenny later confirmed that it was indeed real money being thrown out in the video, to which many asked why the guests were not jumping at the opportunity to grab it as much as one could.

According to LADbible, the clip racked up more than 13 million views, 2.5 million likes and received over 12,000 comments on the video sharing app. One of the questions repeatedly asked was if it was real money and why people were not grabbing it all. A user wrote that they would have gotten out of their seat and started to pick it all up and asked why the guests were just sitting there. Another person wrote they would have been on the floor picking every single note.

However, not everyone was impressed by the idea and many described it as ‘classless’ and ‘tacky.’

