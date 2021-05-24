Monica Lewinsky Just Won the Internet with Perfect Response to 'High-Risk, Low-Reward' Question

The former White House intern Monica Lewinsky seems to have won the internet after her response to a tweet asking “what’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done? has gone viral and created a buzz online. At the age of 22, Lewinsky became the centre of global attention in the 1990s after her affair with then-US President Bill Clinton nearly brought down his presidency and eventually led to his impeachment as well.

Popular Twitter account UberFacts had on Friday asked its 13 million followers what is the most high-risk and low-reward thing they have ever done. While many responded the tweet with their wit and humour, Lewinsky’s tweet with a single emoji became the centre point. She replied to the tweet with a side-eye emoji.

Several users applauded the anti-bullying activist, known for her self-deprecating humour, for her funny yet grave response to the question. Many also said her tweet was “perfect” and she had “won the internet”.

I wish we could all learn from our mistakes as gracefully and therepudically as you.— Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) May 21, 2021

The entire country owes you an apology.— Hownotamovie? (@Hownotamovie1) May 21, 2021

Monica, your humor is honestly the most refreshing thing on this platform— Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) May 21, 2021

Ms. Lewinsky wins the internet! ❤️— Page van der Linden 💉 💉 (@plutoniumpage) May 21, 2021

A sense of humor in this world is ev-er-y-thing…— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 22, 2021

In the 1990s, Lewinsky became a familiar name in US after the details of her affair with the then US President Clinton were made public. For many years, her only identity has been “the White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton." She was vilified by the supporters of Clinton vilified who blamed her for the affair. She was also bullied and ridiculed.

As a result, Lewinsky had mostly stayed away from the public eye. A few years ago, the 47 years old took herself out of the spotlight and remerged into the public eye again. Now, she is the anti-bullying ambassador to the Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Programme.

This is not the first time when Lewinsky has poked fun at herself online and created a buzz with her tweet. In July 2019, her tweet to the response of question-“What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?” had gone viral.

