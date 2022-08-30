Monica Lewinsky Wins Twitter With Cryptic Joke About 'True Story That Sounds Made-up'

Monika Lewinsky is winning Twitter with a joke harking back to the Bill Clinton controversy that transpired back in 1998. In a tweet that asked people to share a true story from their lives that sounds made-up, Lewinsky replied with a simple “pass”. For the uninitiated, Lewinsky was a White House intern when she was 24 and had sexual relations with Clinton, a case which resulted in the impeachment of Clinton.

The investigation led the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to impeach Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice over statements he made denying the affair under oath as part of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against him by former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones, as per Reuters. Clinton was later acquitted in the Senate.

Over the years, Lewinsky has made several self-deprecating jokes about the scandal in the vein of this latest one.

you know, after the shit she had to go through, she really does deserve to milk it for all it’s worth. go add miss lewinsky https://t.co/WHkn5gGapx — 🍅 (@alwysjackedup) August 30, 2022

Check out some similar jokes made by Lewinsky in the past. They seem to hit the bull’s eye every single time.

i have an intern joke and it… nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

In the 1990s, Lewinsky became a familiar name in US after the details of her affair with the then US President Clinton were made public. For many years, her only identity had been “the White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton.” Clinton had, at one point, (in)famously and publicly denied having an affair with Lewinsky: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” She was vilified by the supporters of Clinton who blamed her for the affair. She was also bullied and ridiculed.

As a result, Lewinsky had mostly stayed away from the public eye. After her re-emergence into the public eye, she became the anti-bullying ambassador to the Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Programme.

