Monk Climbing up a Steep Mountain Without Any Safety Harness Will Blow Your Mind

We have often seen in animations and movies, the sight of people climbing up a mountain without a rope and gear but have you saw it in real life?
Recently a video went viral on the micro-blogging site where a hiker is all geared up to climb a steep mountain with his equipment and a rope while a monk alongside does it with much more ease and absolutely safety harness.
If you are curious to watch, here it is:
My first day in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/UU29JKwxgW— Ya Motha (@BxtchesnBlunts_) July 23, 2020
There is absolutely no wonder that this awe-inspiring video gathered almost 7 million views and in addition with that more than 62000 retweets and 3,00,000 likes.
"The power of monk is well beyond, a normal person can think of. They know to balance Body, Mind, and Soul," user of the microblogging site wrote.
Here's how netizens reacted:
I think we found the AVATAR! pic.twitter.com/kviUeQgQf6— Lama (@__ll3ll__) July 24, 2020
The Monk sees the cliff face as the path he has to take to his destination.The climbers see the same cliff face as a means of testing their prowess and show their knowledge of the intricacies of climbing equipment use.Big difference.— M Sharma (@mona1961talks) July 24, 2020
He just knows the exact places to put a foot & not slip— Owuraku Obeng (@owuraku_obeng) July 25, 2020
Dude was like y’all don’t know chakra control or some pic.twitter.com/U1WhykR8F0— Freddy (@_Juanito31) July 25, 2020
Had the same experience in Amarnath. We had winter gear& were going up the cold snowy mountain on ponies, while a yogiji walked up calmly barefoot with one saffron sheet over him.Will never forget the vision.— ✌️✌✌✌ (@0m1s0hm) July 24, 2020
All I see. pic.twitter.com/cSOZ8Be1HF— Axcss➡️ (@Stryfen) July 25, 2020
In subsequent tweets a user rightly mentioned, "His feet caress the rough earth with love, yours stab it with pointed spikes to conquer it. That's the difference."