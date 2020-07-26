BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Monk Climbing up a Steep Mountain Without Any Safety Harness Will Blow Your Mind

Monk climbs up the mountain with ropes. Credits: Twitter

Monk climbs up the mountain with ropes. Credits: Twitter

The video of the monk did rounds on social media when he climbed the mountain barefooted and without ropes.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
Share this:

We have often seen in animations and movies, the sight of people climbing up a mountain without a rope and gear but have you saw it in real life?

Recently a video went viral on the micro-blogging site where a hiker is all geared up to climb a steep mountain with his equipment and a rope while a monk alongside does it with much more ease and absolutely safety harness.

If you are curious to watch, here it is:

There is absolutely no wonder that this awe-inspiring video gathered almost 7 million views and in addition with that more than 62000 retweets and 3,00,000 likes.

"The power of monk is well beyond, a normal person can think of. They know to balance Body, Mind, and Soul," user of the microblogging site wrote.

Here's how netizens reacted:

In subsequent tweets a user rightly mentioned, "His feet caress the rough earth with love, yours stab it with pointed spikes to conquer it. That's the difference."

Next Story
Loading