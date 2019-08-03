Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?

While drought concerns have eased after India received 42 per cent more rainfall than average this week, according to IMD, water woes remain a pertinent problem across the country. Water conservation is a major area that needs to be addressed and people need to be educated as to why water should not be wasted and instead saved, as much as possible.

Now a video of a monkey who is very conscious about not wasting water has gone viral with netizens hailing the simian for doing something that the people of the country forget to do every day. Netizens have even invoked Lord Hanuman while referring to the monkey.

A Twitter user, by the account name @Shariph19 tweeted a TikTok video of a monkey drinking water.

However, what makes the video unique, and viral, is the fact that the humble monkey does something that many of us fail to do. The monkey can be seen drinking water directly from a tap and then loses no moment to close it once it has finished quenching its thirst.

Since the video was posted by Dr S.Y. Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, it has been viewed over 69,000 times with people hailing the monkey's move of closing the tap once its thirst was satiated.

Here's what they wrote:

He actually closed the tap....!!I am flabbergasted... But maybe animals are perhaps more sensitive towards environment than us humans.. — Ritwik Sharan (@RitwikSharan) August 2, 2019

RT when you understood the importance of this video! A massage for human being!Jai Bajrang Bali pic.twitter.com/I7I7q0FbSG — tweeteshwar (@Shariph19) July 30, 2019

It is indeed a great lesson from our ancestor cousin. Beautiful! — Rita Thapa (@bheribas) August 2, 2019

He knows the value of water — Daydreamer (@Daydrea16735472) August 2, 2019

i will hate to see this monkey "evolve" to a human in near future, to prove evolution theory. — harpal singh (@harpal28) August 2, 2019

What a beautiful message for humans! pic.twitter.com/wTgK4b9uGF — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 1, 2019

He is teaching us all a lesson.... — Change is Inevitable (@SinghIs_king007) August 2, 2019

And thats how you conserve water! Close the tap after use and make sure it does not drip! #WaterConservation pic.twitter.com/YCHAVSvKE5 — H. Kartik Arun (@HKA_2017) July 30, 2019

