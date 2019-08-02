Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?

Te video was shared by Dr S.Y. Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, and has been viewed over 69,000 times.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?
When will humans evolve? |Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

While drought concerns have eased after India received 42 per cent more rainfall than average this week, according to IMD, water woes remain a pertinent problem across the country. Water conservation is a major area that needs to be addressed and people need to be educated as to why water should not be wasted and instead saved, as much as possible.

Now a video of a monkey who is very conscious about not wasting water has gone viral with netizens hailing the simian for doing something that the people of the country forget to do every day. Netizens have even invoked Lord Hanuman while referring to the monkey.

A Twitter user, by the account name @Shariph19 tweeted a TikTok video of a monkey drinking water.

However, what makes the video unique, and viral, is the fact that the humble monkey does something that many of us fail to do. The monkey can be seen drinking water directly from a tap and then loses no moment to close it once it has finished quenching its thirst.

Since the video was posted by Dr S.Y. Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, it has been viewed over 69,000 times with people hailing the monkey's move of closing the tap once its thirst was satiated.

Here's what they wrote:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram