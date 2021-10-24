Monkey Leaves Eight Injured in Karnataka Village, Victims Recuperating in Hospital

A monkey attacked and injured eight persons in Bidar district of Karnataka. The incident took place at Ghodwadi village in Humanabad taluk where the monkey is said to have caused havoc and a sense of fear among the residents, reported The Times of India. According to the report, the injured persons are being treated at a local government hospital. The monkey, however, did not flee the village despite locals bursting crackers and clanking utensils to scare it away. After villagers alerted panchayat officer Rajashekhar Bulla, the latter asked the forest department to capture the animal.

Meanwhile, in another incident some 700 km from Bidar, residents of Kottigehara village in Chikmagalur district recently braved another monkey attack. This five-year-old male monkey, of Bonnet Macaque species, travelled 22 km for his revenge against a man who helped the forest department in capturing him.

Auto driver Jagadish, during the rescue operation, had tried to divert the primate in the forest department’s trap. The monkey, however, bit Jagadish’s hand, and then started chasing him. Jagadish hid inside his auto, but the monkey attacked the vehicle and tore down the covering sheets.

While the forest department managed to capture the monkey after a three-hour-long operation involving more than 30 people, the day turned into a horror story for the auto driver.

“I was scared as hell. The mad monkey was following me everywhere. It bit me so hard that my doctor said my wounds will take at least a month to heal. I can’t drive my auto-rickshaw which is my bread and butter. Also, I didn’t go home that day fearing the monkey would follow me home. I have small kids at home. What if it attacks them?” Jagadish said.

The monkey returned to the village less than a week after he was released into Balur forest 22 km away. The animal had hopped onto a truck passing through the Balur forest, and reached Kottigehara. As the news spread of the monkey’s return, Jagadish “felt a chill go down” his spine.

This time, Jagadish himself called in the forest department and decided to not leave his home till the monkey was captured again. The forest department caught the monkey for the second time on September 22, and this time released him in an even far-off forest area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.