Monkey 'Robs' Rs 1 Lakh Wrapped in Towel From Autorickshaw in Jabalpur

In aa rather peculiar incident, a wild monkey in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur area took away Rs 1 lakh wrapped in a towel from a man riding in an autorickshaw and rained money from it on the road. The incident was reported from Jabalpur’s Katav Ghat area 2 days ago when the man was travelling in an auto rickshaw with two others, Hindustan Times reported.

The trio were inside the autorickshaw which was caught up in the traffic jam on the road and a short while later, they came out to find out the reason for the traffic snarl. This is exactly when a monkey took away the towel which contained the money in one of the men’s hands and climbed up a tree. The primate then started shaking the towel around which ended up with the currency notes raining down all around, much to the men’s despair. The owner of the money was able to get back Rs 56,000 but the rest of the money was nowhere to be found, Majholi police station in charge Sachin Singh was quoted as saying.

The area doesn’t have CCTV cameras and thus was very difficult for cops to identify who took the rest of the cash. No case of theft was registered against anyone as there was no initital evidence found and the ‘culprit’ seemed to be just the monkey!

Police said near that stretch the locals often give food to monkeys and hence they sometimes even try and enter vehicles looking for the same.

An equally peculiar incident in Bareilly also took place recently where a lawyer on his way to purchase stamp papers with Rs 2 lakh in a bag had to plead and cajole to a monkey after it snatched the bag from him, The Times of India reported. The monkey after much cajoling took out Rs 1 lakh and gave the rest. Then he also started raining down the rest of the notes. The lawyer finally with the help of passers-by was able to get back most of the money with only Rs5,000 unaccounted for.

In an equally bizarre yet somewhat scary tale of ‘revenge’, a monkey in a Karnataka village had become a dreadful villain in the life of one auto driver Jagadish BB. The man had helped forest officials catch the primate who had then released in the forest. But the animal, during the rescue had suddenly attacked the man. The animal had also continuously chased and tried to attack the man during the 3-hour rescue.

But what was shocking was that the animal had come back to the village a week after it was captured and taken 22 kilometres away. The forest department team caught the monkey on 22nd September for the second time. This time, they have released him in a further far-off forest area.

