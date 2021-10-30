Monkey Steals Man's Specs But Does It Give Them Back? Watch the Animal's Bartering Skills

A hilarious barter between a man and a monkey is here to leave you in splits. In the viral video, a monkey was seen seated atop a cage holding a pair of black spectacles and the owner of the spectacles was trying to get it back. Though scientists have stated that monkeys have the basic intelligence of a human child, the animals at times can prove to be a menace. If threatened, they can run away with your things or even injure you. However, the simian with the spectacles just wanted a treat in return. And when the man offered him a packet of fruit drink, he threw the glasses down.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the video on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, “Smart. Ek haath do, ek haath lo (Give from one hand, take from the other).” The 10-second video has racked up over 24k views on the microblogging site.

Smart 🐒🐒🐒Ek haath do,Ek haath lo 😂😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHNnYUkDEw — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 28, 2021

Netizens lauded the monkey for having a clear approach. One of the users wrote, “The monkey made sure you get the stuff back, kudos to monkey.”

The monkey made sure you get the stuff back, kudos to monkey 😉— Nitin Ruhil (@nitin_ruhil) October 28, 2021

Awesome…… Monkeys are intelligent animals— Sivamaneppa anamala (@sivamaneppa) October 28, 2021

ये वृंदावन के बंदर है ।बड़े अनुभवी है।— Shubhang Ranjan (@RanjanShubhang) October 28, 2021

Smart deal…— ABINAS KUMAR BEHERA (@ABINASKUMARBEH2) October 28, 2021

Though the location of the video was not mentioned, Twitter users opined that it was either shot in Vrindavan, Varanasi, or Mathura. A user wrote, “If anyone wants to see commercialised version of this, visit Vrindavan. I have a strong feeling, monkeys there even sell it back to local shopkeepers, the stuff one uses for the trade-off. That is evolution skipping so many stages."

Standard tactics across many a temples and homes e. g. In Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan— Ankur Tiwari (@Ankur_tiwari2) October 28, 2021

Yeh UP ke trained bandar haiJ&K aur himanchal vale bhulhe ho toh khana mang lete hai. — Grapevine 🍇 (@justaskusindia) October 28, 2021

यह पक्का वृन्दावन की वीडियो है, वहाँ के बंदर बिना फ्रूटी लिए चश्मा नहीं देते और जो चश्मा वो वापिस देते हैं वो पहनने लायक बचता भी नहीं, डबल नुकसान होता है😂😂— प्रशान्त अरोड़ा🇮🇳 (@thepacified1) October 28, 2021

If anyone wants to see commercialised version of this, visit Vrindavan.I have a strong feeling, monkeys there even sell it back to local shopkeepers, the stuff one uses for the trade off.. That’s evolution skipping so many stages.. — AJ (@CertifiedVocal) October 29, 2021

Some users even shared their personal experiences with the monkey. One of them said, “I was at Laxman Jula Rishikesh recently, and I had purchased a couple of packets of fish feed before the bridge. Just as I stepped onto the bridge couple of monkeys appeared on both sides and casually took the packets from my hands, but they don’t take it from the vendors selling it.”

I was at Laxman Jula Rishikesh recently, I purchased couple of packets of fish feed before the bridge ,Just as i stepped on to the bridge couple of monkeys appeared on both sides and casually took the packets from my hand.. but they dont take it from the vendors selling it.— Ravi Thussu (@thussu_ravi) October 29, 2021

This seems romantic & may be fine. Please do NOT feed #monkeys with #bread, pizzas & other typical urban foods.Let’s NOT change their #wild instinct & food habits. It’s one of the major reason of invading urban spaces by the monkeys ⁦@Grammar_nazzzi⁩ ⁦@GargiRawat⁩ pic.twitter.com/DkyJ6WhrAq — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) April 14, 2020

Had to face similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey too away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted Channe.— Kiran Kumar Madan 🇮🇳 (@kirankrmadan) October 28, 2021

What are your views on the barter between man and monkey?

