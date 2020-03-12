Monkeys Fight for a Banana as Tourism Drops in Thailand amid COVID-19, Animals Left Hungry

Amid the coronavirus scare that has spread voices of concern across the globe, a surprising incident in Thailand has left people amazed.

In a viral video clip, hundreds of monkeys were seen fighting each other over a banana, as the number of tourists plummeted in the city of Lopburi, in Thailand.

According to reports, monkeys depend on the tourists for food and enough tourists storm this area to feed their hunger on a daily basis.

However, with the global outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city's tourism has seen a major fall and that quite resulted in a chaotic situation of monkeys from 'two rival' gangs fighting over food.

The video shows, the monkeys initially hunting for food independently until they spotted one of them with a banana. Eventually hundreds jumped over him and over each other in a bid to have it for themselves.

According to a Daily Mail report, the locals who are acquainted with the general behaviour of the monkeys were also shocked to witness such ferocity.

One such local expressed that the monkeys looked more ferocious than dogs and that people have hardly seen them turn this violent.

Lopburi is said to be home to thousands of monkeys, who inhabit the ancient Buddhist temples.

It is said that the two groups of monkeys - one belonging from the temple areas and one from the city roads - generally don't clash over each other. But the unfortunate incident happened as the city's group came hunting for food and eventually led to a clash.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported 73 cases of coronavirus with one death. This has taken a toll on the country's tourism with China being one of the nearby countries, which saw the first outbreak of the novel virus with more than 3,000 reported deaths.