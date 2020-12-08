Monolith Mystery Continues as Shiny Golden Structure Appears in a Field in Colombia

The saga of mysterious monoliths continues.

Recently, a gold monolith was discovered in Colombia. Photos and videos of the golden monolith on social media show the metal object standing erect in the middle of what appears to be an open field.

According to reports, the monolith was spotted on Saturday in Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca.

While the previous monoliths were all silver in colour, this one is golden which has prompted locals to wonder if this could be the main monolith that controls the rest, reports Daily Mail.

In November this year, the internet collectively lost its calm over a shiny, steel monolith that appeared apparently out of nowhere in the middle of the desert in Utah in the United States. A few days later, it disappeared into thin air. The mystery deepened as a similar monolith appeared thousands of miles away in Romania; on Wednesday, another report suggested that the monolith in Romania also disappeared.

For those who have been keeping tracking of the mysterious monoliths appearing across the globe, the latest has been spotted in the Isle of Wight.

The suspicious structure appeared at the base of a cliff on the island. Metro reported that the residents are “baffled” by the shiny metal pillar that seemingly appeared out of nowhere at Compton Beach.

In fact, another one was spotted in Netherlands too. As AFP reported, hikers found the object on Sunday on private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in northern Friesland province, a spokesman for the Dutch Forestry Commission said.

Conspiracy theorists might chalk it up to the work of aliens, but most believe it is probably some dedicated prankster who happens to be a fan of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

However, a photographer named Ross Bernards claimed that he had seen four men removing the monolith in Utah and even provided evidence of the same.

Bernards wrote a detailed post on Instagram where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow.

Elaborating on how they brought down the structure, he added that the 4 worked in pairs and gave a few pushes to the structure when it went over to one side. Bernards said one of the guys also said to his friend, referring to the monolith, “this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert.”

Another theory that has been doing the rounds on the internet says that the monolith could be the work of sculptor John McCracken. There's just one problem - he died in 2011. However, his son, Patrick McCracken, thinks it is very much possible that the late artist would leave his artwork in a desert. He told The New York Times that the news of the monolith reminded him of a conversation he had with his father back in 2002. McCracken had then told his son that he wouldn't mind leaving his artwork in remote places for them to be discovered later.

However, as the Mirror reports, a group of stunt artists based in California has claimed responsibility for the monoliths. The group, named Most Famous Artist, took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scene photos of the monoliths and also said that these are for sale for $45,000.