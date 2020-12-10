Monolith Now Pops up at a Car Parking in Texas after Creating Buzz in Romania and California

From Utah to Romania to California and now in Texas, it seems the mysterious monolith is on a roll. The internet sensation was most recently spotted in Texas this week. A series of monoliths have popped up around the world in the past few weeks,

The metallic structure was spotted at a car parking area outside a shopping and entertainment complex in the El Paso area of Texas. Similar structures have appeared, and subsequently disappeared, in Romania, England, the Netherlands and Colombia since it was first spotted at a remote area in Utah last month.

People flocked to the site to be a part of this 2020 social media trend and many pictures and videos on social media suggested that the latest structure was hollow and easy to tip over. However, soon after all the frenzy, local authorities took away the structure in a truck. A video was posted on social media and the origin of this structure remains unknown just like the others.

The monolith invasion continues as another metal structure is found in Texas

Keeping up with the trend, Texas’ Austin Community College’s (ACC) welding department created one of their own monoliths and put it up on the campus. Captioning the image ACC tweeted, “Have you heard about mysterious monoliths making the news worldwide? Now, Central Texas has one, too! We wanted to keep things weird in ATX. So, ACC’s Welding Dept made this awesome structure for you to enjoy. Check it out at Fontaine Plaza at Highland.”

Have you heard about mysterious monoliths making the news worldwide? Now, Central Texas has one, too! We wanted to keep things weird in ATX. So, ACC's Welding Dept made this awesome structure for you to enjoy. Check it out at Fontaine Plaza at Highland.

The first of this series of monoliths was spotted by Utah's Department of Public Safety officers last month. These officers were in a chopper carrying out a survey when they discovered the mysterious monolith out of nowhere. It was a regular wildlife assistance trip that turned out to be not so regular after all.

Photos of all these monoliths have sparked considerable interest among people on social media. Many found an alien connection to this monolith phenomena and some even convinced that an alien invasion is about to happen.

While this is a point of a raging debate on Twitter and other platforms, the memes on monoliths have surely been hilarious. Indian Twitter also reimagined how it will be if a monolith is found in their own country.

If #Monolith appears in India, scene on next day will be: pic.twitter.com/nSuM2AmZVo — Bro. (@brosrike) December 6, 2020

Monolith found in india . 2 days later : pic.twitter.com/a06vHMjda3 — Physicsis._.awesome7 (@Physicsisaweso1) December 5, 2020

breaking news an unknown monolith appeared in jubilee hills pic.twitter.com/ZXfSCTc3zJ — Hari Tarlapally (@Heyhari_) December 5, 2020

There is of course a popular culture connection to the monoliths. Such alien structures were mentioned in 2001: A Space Odyssey, both the Arthur C Clarke novel and its depiction on cinema through the Stanley Kubrick’ film of the same name.