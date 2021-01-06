Monolith Pops up in Wisconsin Before Disappearing Again. But This Time, it Was Not Made of Metal

2020 has been a bizarre year, to say the least. Be it a pandemic crippling life as we knew it or a star disappearing suddenly, the spread of coronavirus even made us believe that the end of the world was near. While many tragic incidents have been reported last year, mysterious metal monoliths appearing and disappearing at various locations around the world also puzzled people.

It seems like even in the new year, monoliths are not done with us as the latest of the lot has appeared in a city in the American state of Wisconsin. However, this is a bit different from its predecessors as it is not a metallic structure.

Visitors were taken by surprise earlier this week when they came across a 8 to 9 feet tall monolith at the County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The structure had ‘emerged’ near a hiking trail, much like the other monoliths discovered all around the world from Utah to Romania.

However, upon careful inspection, it was found that this was not a metallic monolith. Instead, it appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood over a wood frame which has been then covered in aluminium foil or silver paint to resemble its metallic cousins. According to a local report (https://www.milwaukeemag.com/a-mysterious-monolith-popped-up-in-tosa-this-weekend/), the structure placed on the crest of a hill, was about a foot wide on each of its four sides. The report added that there was no snow upon the monolith thereby suggesting that it was placed there after the heavy snowfall took place in the region last Friday.

Thought everyone should know that there’s now an 8-foot monolith in the County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa. pic.twitter.com/HCkJeyzHqH — Chris Drosner (@WIbeerbaron) January 3, 2021

Sometime later it was reported that the monolith was gone, quite in trend with other monoliths which disappeared just days after being reported.

Sad news, multiple sources tell me the #TosaMonolith is GONE. pic.twitter.com/sntcGOwdyM — Tea Krulos (@TeaKrulos) January 4, 2021

Such structures have been appearing at various regions across the globe since last November when the first of lot appeared in Utah (https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/a-mysterious-silver-monolith-has-shown-up-in-a-us-desert-2020-season-finale-3111677.html). People who found the monolith said that it was between 10 and 12 feet high and it looked like it had been deliberately placed there.

Soon, such structures started popping up everywhere, with one even appearing at a park in Ahmedabad (https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/grand-finale-to-2020-a-monolith-has-now-turned-up-in-a-park-in-ahmedabad-3233498.html). The structure found here was similar to its predecessors with metallic sheets covering three sides. However, some officials told a publication that the structure was deliberately placed there by the people responsible for the development and maintenance of the park.

With no plausible explanation behind the monoliths appearing and vanishing into thin air, netizens have been formulating theories. These include an artist leaving behind his artwork in remote areas of the world, people playing a prank by placing and removing the structures or someone trying to reenact Stanley Kubrick's iconic movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey.