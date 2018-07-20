GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful

These jokes are note funny.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 20, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce new Rs 100 denomination notes.

The new notes, in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, will bear the impression of Gujarat's historic stepwell 'Rani ki Vav', depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour is Lavender and it joins the family of fluorescent blue, yellow, magenta, dark green coloured notes.

The new Rs 100 note will be smaller than the previous version and slightly bigger than the Rs 10 note and will weigh less than the old Rs 100 note. Though, the current Rs 100 notes will continue to be legal tender.

While the printing of the lavender-coloured note has already begun, people on Twitter cannot stop comparing it to those in the board game of Monopoly.


















Gujarat's historic stepwell 'Rani ki Vav' imprinted on the new bill got many cheering.







Banks will have to make changes in ATMs to accommodate the new notes as was the case with new notes of other denominations. Several new micro-security features have been added to the new Rs 100 note, which will be visible only under ultraviolet light.

Read full article
