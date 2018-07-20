'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful



Almost there guys. Government is silently showing support. Well done. pic.twitter.com/Usl0odtpOR

— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) July 19, 2018



This new lavender ₹100 note is tribute to ponds dreamflower talc



— Berozgaar Bhartiya (@BerozgaarAbhi) July 19, 2018





There's a new ₹100 note coming out soon and looking at all the new bills, my designer mind thinks maybe, just maybe, this is a terrible case of CMYK gone RGB. #Rupee #100RupeeNote pic.twitter.com/gPTxGWEebi

— Binit (@undermyhood) July 19, 2018



Dear makers of the board game #Monopoly:



Can you please change your currency - it looks suspiciously like the new Indian notes!



And stay off lavender, pink & saffron - perhaps they have stolen your colour scheme? https://t.co/3sYdSzt31V



— Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) July 19, 2018





News coming out that there’s a new Lavender ₹100 note. Good job @RBI. Glad to see that we’ve completed the set 💁🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/axYhqcTVmP

— Rishab Menghrajani (@rishabmeng16) July 19, 2018



The new set of #Indian currencies remind me of Teletubbies! There is reddish pink, green, yellow and now the new 10 #Rupee note is going to come in Lavendar. Powerpuff girls printing them in Dexter's laboratory?

#India #poweringindia #incredibleindia #RBI



— Abhimanyu Rathi (@adrathi22) July 19, 2018



Take a look at the 1000 year old step well of Gujarat that now makes it to the new ₹100 note pic.twitter.com/aKjieuhALq — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) July 20, 2018

Wow Rani ki Vav on the new ₹100 note. This is located in Patan on the banks of Saraswati River in North Gujarat which is the district in which my native town is located. pic.twitter.com/fonuzlIWm1 — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) July 19, 2018