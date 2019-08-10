Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency

A waitress who was serving the pair alerted the manager who called the police over.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Two Irish teenagers were arrested for trying to pay for their drinks with Monopoly-style fake banknotes at a bar on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The duo, both aged 18, were enjoying a night out Tuesday at a popular pub in Punta Ballena, Magaluf, when they noticed the fake money on the bar’s floor.

The notes were clearly marked not for payment and had been used by the bar as part of a promotion campaign, The Daily Star UK quoted local newspaper Ultima Hora as reporting.

However, the teens, who were not identified by police, ignored the warning and tried to pay for their drinks using the fake banknotes.

A waitress who was serving the pair alerted the manager who called the police over.

Officers arrested the teens after finding on them a huge amount of the fake banknotes, coloured photocopies designed to look like Monopoly money, Ultima Hora reported. The duo were charged with “non-serious” fraud and presented before a judge who ordered checking at their hotel room.

But “nothing else was found” and the teens were released on bail on Thursday.

It wasn't clear whether the teens had faced any further action.

In June, The Sun UK reported, that "mafia" gangs were targeting up to 100 drunk Brits a night with "bearhug" robberies in Magaluf.

Eight people, aged between 20 and 36, were arrested amid a a crackdown on muggings in the Calvia district.

Authorities had said the gangs were using "bear hug" technique or violent shoving to rob their victims.

“Working in pairs, one approaches a holidaymaker and gets them in a vice-like grip from behind while his accomplice steals possessions, including jewellery, mobile phones, wallets and watches.

Another member of the group acts as a lookout,” according to The Sun report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram