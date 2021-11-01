Monster Galaxies to Giant Space Spider: NASA Shares 'Spooky' Sights Caught by Hubble

Keeping up with the spooky theme of Halloween, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) dedicated a special post to the occasion. The American space agency posted a Reel on Instagram this weekend as they marked the occasion. The video shared on Instagram by NASA Hubble started with how the telescope has spotted something scary in space. The two minute 40-second long video gave a sneak peek into some goosebump-inducing creations encountered by the Hubble telescope. “From magnetic monster galaxies to freaky giant space pumpkins,” read the text in the video while an eerie music played in the background. However, none of those previous scary sightings could compare to the latest sighting made by the Hubble telescope, mentioned the video. NASA Hubble revealed how the telescope sighted a giant spider web in space. Running a chill down the spine, the space spider web is present behind a thick shroud of space dust. NASA Hubble’s video revealed that the spider web is actually CW Leonis, a carbon star 400 light years away from the earth.

The video caption read, “Happy (almost) Halloween. Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spider web” in space. Watch, if you dare.”

Netizens have certainly enjoyed the spooky fun fact shared by the American space agency. One user commented, “Frightfully delightful!!! Happy Hallowe’en!” Another user commended NASA’s sense of humour and wrote, “You NASA have a great imagination and sense of humour.” Sharing their interpretation of the scary cobweb, one user wrote, “It looks like the tunnel you’re supposed to see when you die and you walk through into heaven.”

In its latest Instagram post, NASA Hubble mentioned, “This terrifying image shows the red giant star CW Leonis, with orange ‘cobwebs’ that are actually clouds of carbon surrounding the dying star.” The caption further mentioned, “All known life on Earth is built around the carbon atom. Complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements in the universe.”

